LASU female student spent 6-years in Kirikiri prison for not having se.x with IPO

Lagos state university undergraduate student by name Amanda was just released from Kirikiri prison where she has spent the last 6-years largely due to not having se.x with an IPO in charge of her case.

According to Prince Gwamnishu Harrison who shared her story

‘Amanda was 18 as at 2011, she left me in SARS custody and I thought she was gone. Later saw her in 2012 in Kirikiri female prison during one of our Prison Fame Talent Hunt Rehearsal.’ After I was brought back from Police College Clinic Ikeja, I was giving a bed to sleep at the corridor. Right there in cell 3, I saw Amanda, young and beautiful and was tempted to ask` her crime. She told me all that happened.

“Amanda a student of Lagos State University on 24th December 2011 left for a party with her boyfriend. They stopped a Taxi and entered.

At a police checkpoint, one of the passengers sitting close to Amanda’s boyfriend told the police he noticed one of the passengers was hiding something under the seat. The police searched him, searched the car and discovered a Gun (Pistol). Amanda’s boyfriend hid it.

Driver and all the passengers were taken to the police station and they all wrote a statement. The driver was released and the other passengers but Amanda and her boyfriend were detained for further investigation.

Case transferred to SARS Ikeja and charged with Conspiracy/Armed Robbery. Though the boy confessed to being a cultist and also told them Amanda knows nothing about the gun or knows his cult activities.

She said to me “At night, they will call me out to question me about my boyfriend. From there he (IPO) demanded se.x. My refusal to give in landed me in kirikiri’

Last week, Amanda was freed after Six (6) years Awaiting trial, boyfriend convicted of Unlawful Possession of Fire Arms.

Yesterday, she came to visit to say “THANK YOU”