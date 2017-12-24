‘I sold my kidney for N15m in Malaysia because of poverty’

A young adventurous Nigerian man from Irua, in Edo State, has narrated how he was driven by poverty to sell his kidney for the sum of N15million in Malaysia.
The man, identified simply as Abu, said he had traveled to Kuala Lumpur in 2008 in search of greener pastures when he ran into some Malaysians, who told him he could make good money by parting with one of his kidneys.
NewTelegraph newspaper spoke with one of Abu’s associates, one Sam Otarumene, who said Abu was then introduced to some medical agents in Malaysia who briefed him about the “business” and allayed his fears that he could die.
“He was told he could survive on one kidney, and was also assured that he had nothing to lose. Within a few days, some tests were conducted on him, and his organs were certified healthy,” Otarumene said.
Upon completion of the test, he was allegedly told he would be paid in Malaysian Ninggit, which when converted to Naira amounted to N20million. But the agents insisted on receiving 25 percent of the sum, part of which covered his post-surgery recovery expenses.
An agreement was said to have been duly signed by himself, the agent and the family of the benefitting patient before the operation. He said that was a major requirement before the hospital accepted to perform the surgery.
He was checked into an unnamed hospital on a Friday in the February of 2009 and after a preliminary medical procedure, sedated and his kidney harvested. Abu allegedly received the money and after recovering from the surgery returned to Nigeria.
Upon his return in 2010, he informed some of his friends about the “business,” and invested his money into the private business.
“He first erected a storey building in Irua, and has since then been working with some politicians,” the associate mentioned earlier said.
Attempts to speak with him were rebuffed by Otanumene, who said the action was a guarded secret, because Abu only revealed it to a few of his associates, adding that he even showed them the scar left behind by the surgery.
He, however, showed NewTelegraph correspondent a video recording purportedly showing Abu spraying cash when a local musician described as Emperor Wadada, celebrated his 25 years on stage last year.
Clad in white attire, the fair-complexioned Abu danced excitedly before the musicians, spraying money as his accolades resonated from the local amplifiers. He said Abu is married with children and living happily by following his dietary instructions.
Otanumene said that contrary to reports of organ theft, many Nigerians enter into deals to sell off their kidney for a fee, adding that only in few cases were those organs actually sold without the consent of their owners.
Source: NewTelegraph newspaper
Please Share this post:
Related Articles
Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters
A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three
A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer
A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)
A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
Video of politician peeing in public goes viral
An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government
Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal
Carina Marshall and her partner Kieran Morris were told before Christmas that they had lost their baby, and discovered recently that there was a surviving
Most Read NewsView all posts
Orphanage plans skills centre for female entrepreneurs
By Destiny Eseaga Living Fountain Orphanage has concluded plans to establish skills and resource center for training female entrepreneurs. Lady Betty Obieri, Founder of the Orphanage, disclosed
Workers tackle FG over sale of national historical assets
By Victor Ahiuma-Young AMALGAMATED Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees, AUPCTRE, has expressed shock over the Federal Government plan to sell
Rights lawyer makes case for workers
By Bartholomew Madukwe Human rights activist and labour lawyer, Mr Femi Aborisade, has urged employers in Nigeria to ensure that workers salaries are increased when net
Politics: Ivanka Trump reportedly told Steve Bannon he was a 'f------ liar' during a tense meeting at the White House
Politics Ivanka Trump reportedly told Steve Bannon he was a 'f------ liar' during a tense meeting at the White House Published: 21.12.2017 Michal Kranz At a meeting that was
Malaysia arrests foreign ‘Islamic militants’ in new raids
Malaysian police have detained 20 alleged Islamic militants, including a leading member of an Indonesian extremist group and others believed to be planning to fight
Jerusalem vote will change how we look at countries who disrespect us in UN – US Envoy
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned Thursday of reprisals ahead of a UN vote expected to reject the US decision on Jerusalem, warning “the United States
Most Watched Movies
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>