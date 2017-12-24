Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair



Home Viral Contents Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

The Mother of two, one of Nigeria’s finest singers with strong vocal prowess, looks adorable as always.

See More Photos below:

Please Share this post:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 04:06:00 Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three

0 News 24/12/2017 04:19:00 A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost

0 News 24/12/2017 04:30:00 Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Home

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 03/02/2017 00:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:47:00 Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Seven people arrested in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow during New Year's Eve.

0 Videos 16/02/2017 04:57:00 Woman who beat bulimia shows off new found body confidence

Woman who beat bulimia shows off new found body confidence

Ann Summers worker Olivia Callaghan who beat bulimia poses in her underwear to show how she is finally happy with her body and ditched the

0 Videos 31/01/2017 02:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 07:02:00 Party registration: All Grassroots Alliance commends INEC

Party registration: All Grassroots Alliance commends INEC

The leadership of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for confirming the party’s registration alongside other 21 political parties

0 News 20/12/2017 06:15:00 Breaking: President Buhari sends 10 fresh names to Senate for confirmation as INEC commissioners

Breaking: President Buhari sends 10 fresh names to Senate for confirmation as INEC commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, December 20, sent 10 fresh names to the Nigerian Senate to be considered as INEC commissioners.At the Wednesday plenary, the

0 News 20/12/2017 13:58:00 Chivas Venture Global: Chivas’ $1m social startup competition sees Nigerian entrepreneur through to global final

Chivas Venture Global: Chivas’ $1m social startup competition sees Nigerian entrepreneur through to global final

'); }else{

0 News 21/12/2017 04:52:00 Pilot gives account of terrible experience on Nigerian commercial flight; passengers commend his expertise

Pilot gives account of terrible experience on Nigerian commercial flight; passengers commend his expertise

- Passengers were stuck on Wednesday, December 20 at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja, where they awaited to board a Medview flight to Ilorin, but

0 News 20/12/2017 07:35:00 Shocking! Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Surgery To Firm Up Saggy Body Parts (Photos)

Shocking! Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Surgery To Firm Up Saggy Body Parts (Photos)

Actress Tonto Dikeh is taking a huge step in 2018 in sensitising the public and getting them ready for the things to come, the actress

0 News 19/12/2017 11:01:00 Ibadan: Lessons from the 2017 COAS Conference

Ibadan: Lessons from the 2017 COAS Conference

An irresponsible military is a fundamental threat to any nation. Narrowed down, an unprofessional and undisciplined Army is a devastating disaster with dire consequences on

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron