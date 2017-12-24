Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

The Mother of two, one of Nigeria’s finest singers with strong vocal prowess, looks adorable as always.
See More Photos below:
Please Share this post:
Related Articles
Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters
A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three
A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer
A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow
Seven people arrested in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow during New Year's Eve.
Woman who beat bulimia shows off new found body confidence
Ann Summers worker Olivia Callaghan who beat bulimia poses in her underwear to show how she is finally happy with her body and ditched the
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Party registration: All Grassroots Alliance commends INEC
The leadership of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for confirming the party’s registration alongside other 21 political parties
Breaking: President Buhari sends 10 fresh names to Senate for confirmation as INEC commissioners
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, December 20, sent 10 fresh names to the Nigerian Senate to be considered as INEC commissioners.At the Wednesday plenary, the
Pilot gives account of terrible experience on Nigerian commercial flight; passengers commend his expertise
- Passengers were stuck on Wednesday, December 20 at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja, where they awaited to board a Medview flight to Ilorin, but
Shocking! Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Surgery To Firm Up Saggy Body Parts (Photos)
Actress Tonto Dikeh is taking a huge step in 2018 in sensitising the public and getting them ready for the things to come, the actress
Ibadan: Lessons from the 2017 COAS Conference
An irresponsible military is a fundamental threat to any nation. Narrowed down, an unprofessional and undisciplined Army is a devastating disaster with dire consequences on
Most Watched Movies
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>