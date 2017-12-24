Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters



A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three daughters.

Mr. Value Onehireba Ewansubhor, a former banker, and his wife, Ese Joy, in a statement, alleged they were under pressure by some people to have their 10-year-old eldest daughter and her twin sisters, aged seven, circumcised.

The couple said they had to bring the matter to the public domain after all attempts to resist the pressure proved abortive, believing that this might dissuade those allegedly pressurizing them from their hard-line position on the matter.

Vanguard reports the couple said:

“Since early 2017, some members of my wife’s family have been pressurizing us to release to them our three daughters, the eldest, aged 10 and the twins, who are now just 7 years plus, to have them circumcised.

I have done everything possible with my wife to get them to drop the idea but to no avail. They are bent on mutilating the girls’ genitals, insisting that it is the historical practice by which their people preserve their ladies, curtail their se.xual arousal and keep them in check”.

“With their insistent and a threat recently to ensure that the three girls are circumcised, whether we like it or not, we are appealing to government and the general public to prevail on these people, some of whom are members of my wife’s family in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, to leave the three children alone as we do not want them circumcised.

“Although we realise that this is an age-long standing tradition of large scale practice in Urhobo land, particularly in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, where my wife hails from and one that has declined, if not completely phased out already in my own homeland of Esan in Edo State, we are by virtue of our religion and education not willing to make our children to go through the experience and insist that it is a tradition that should be put behind us in this age and times’.

The wife, Ese Joy Ewansubhor, a lawyer, who is into private practice in Warri, added:

“We don’t know what to do any more, we are forced to cry to the public as they have now resorted to threatening us, vowing that once it’s time to have the children circumcised, they know how to go about it to ensure that it is done.

We are scared and afraid that our daughters’ lives are under threat”.

Source: The Vanguard

Please Share this post:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 04:06:00 Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

Nigerian couple was being compelled to circumcise their daughters

A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three

0 News 24/12/2017 04:19:00 A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A Husband shares touching pictures of his wife suffering of cancer

A grieving husband has shared horrifying pictures of his cancer-stricken wife, Mrs. Donna Elliot, who died on August 5, 2017, after she was diagnosed almost

0 News 24/12/2017 04:30:00 Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Omawumi appears gorgeous with her kinky hair

Home

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:58:00 Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church

0 Videos 13/02/2017 03:13:00 Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:11:00 Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

 Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera 

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 15:23:00 Finance: A certified financial planner explains just how risky of an investment bitcoin is

Finance: A certified financial planner explains just how risky of an investment bitcoin is

'); }else{

0 News 22/12/2017 21:07:00 If Jonathan were still President

If Jonathan were still President

By Richard Akinnola “If Jonathan were to be in charge of the petroleum ministry during this biting fuel scarcity, the same people excusing PMB who is

0 News 21/12/2017 23:07:00 NUPENG to FG: Tell Nigerians why fuel is scarce

NUPENG to FG: Tell Nigerians why fuel is scarce

By Victor Ahiuma-Young THE Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, expressed surprise at the worsening fuel scarcity across the country, despite assurances by

0 News 20/12/2017 06:43:00 Senate wades into arrest of Innoson boss, faults EFCC’s actions

Senate wades into arrest of Innoson boss, faults EFCC’s actions

- Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu faults EFCC for arresting Innocent Chukwuka over a personal transaction with a certain commercial bank- The upper chamber has

0 News 19/12/2017 06:36:00 Woman confesses to beheading husband

Woman confesses to beheading husband

A woman in southern Vietnam confessed to decapitating and dismembering her husband, state media reported on Tuesday. “Hoang Thi Hong Diem, 32, of Binh Duong province,

0 News 19/12/2017 09:27:00 Spectranet: Brand launches Xmas promo

Spectranet: Brand launches Xmas promo

'); }else{

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron