Yuletide: Bank customers face challenges at ATMs in Benin

Barely 24 hours to Christmas, bank customers in Benin lamented over inability to make withdrawals from Automated Teller Machines (ATM) .
Newsmen who went round the metropolis reports that not many of the ATMs in some banks visited on Sunday were dispensing cash.
Some of the residents appealed to the management of the banks to urgently deploy more of their staff to the banks to ensure efficiency in the services of the machines.
Abel Bassey, who said he was on queue for three hours before he was able to make withdrawal, alleged that the banks deliberately refused to put enough money in the machines.
“I don’t understand how one, with his money in the bank, can find it extremely difficult to make use of ATMs,” he said.
For Aliu Ozioruva, he said he visited three locations before he could get cash.
“In fact, I started on Saturday evening but could not succeed and had to set out early on Sunday morning to continue.
“My take is that if the machines were fully loaded and there is someone on ground to always reload when they are empty; this challenge would have been avoided.
“Another issue is that of network which I cannot say anything about. However, the banks should have envisaged the traffic associated with these machines at this time of the year,” he said.
Similarly, residents were seen at various filling stations on queues.
Fillings were selling fuel between N230 and N250 above the government regulated price of N145 per liter.
Newsmen report that only NNPC Mega Station along Sapele road was dispensing the product at the official price and the long queue at the station had resulted into chaotic traffic jam on the road.
Newsmen report that military personnel, police the state traffic officials have had terrible time trying to maintain orderliness around the station.
It was also observed that the station now operate beyond its official closing time of 8pm, as they were found to be dispensing the product to motorists till 11pm on Saturday.
The residents, however, described the situation as unfortunate especially at the Christmas season.
A motorists who identified himself as Osadolor, said he had been on queue around 5am to beat the rush.
Also, Thompson Ebewe, said though the queue was moving fast but the activities of some persons had slowed the process.
“Though the fuel line is moving, I believe it could be faster if not for the activities of some torts that were jumping the queues,’’ he lamented.
NAN
Related Articles
12th Palestinian dies since Trump declaration on Jerusalem
A Palestinian teenager died on Sunday, nine days after being wounded by Israeli fire during a Gaza protest against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s
Israel to withdraw from UNESCO before 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country will withdraw from the UN cultural agency UNESCO. Netanyahu had already announced in October that
Presidency faults opposition to Buhari’s documentary
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency has condemned those who have faulted the timing of a documentary, “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal
Carina Marshall and her partner Kieran Morris were told before Christmas that they had lost their baby, and discovered recently that there was a surviving
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
GIGM: 5 tips to having a stress-free travel this Christmas
GIGM 5 Tips to having a stress-free travel this Christmas Traveling in Nigeria can be really stressful, especially during the festive periods. Not to worry, we have
DPR seals Oando filling station in Lekki over alleged molestation
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Lagos on Wednesday sealed Oando filling station in Lekki area over alleged molestation of its officials while on
Omnibus… Isodi’s poetic reflection on issues of life
By Japhet Alakam Poetry is one area that many people do not understand very well because it embraces the accessible as well as the inaccessible. But
Girl gang-raped by three men, hospitalised for internal bleeding
My mother’s friend handed me over to rapists – Victim She was first raped by four men in August – CPN Surgery needed to save her life
Barca’s Rafinha back after eight-month layoff with knee injury
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha was given the all clear to return to action on Monday after eight months on the sidelines due to a knee injury. The
My baby mamas don’t mind me flaunting my wife –Oritsefemi
Singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known as Oritsefemi, has said that there is nothing wrong about flaunting his wife whenever he wants. In a chat with
Most Watched Movies
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>