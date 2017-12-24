Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Ijaw declares dispute, wants Edo state’s intervention



Some members of Ijaw community in Gelegele, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state have declared dispute with the state government.

Ijaw

They have disowned the purported Ijaw leaders that met with Governor Godwin Obaseki over the crisis between Ijaw in Edo and Benin people.

The spokesman of the community, Chief Macaulay Ayiwe, said in a statement that the elders’ meeting with the governor was on their individual capacity and not on behalf of the entire Ijaw community.

While noting that they remain committed to the peaceful co-existence with the government and people of the state, they stressed that they were not averse to peaceful resolution of the problem at hand.

According to the statement, the government should take steps to resolve the fundamental issues that have lingered for some time regarding the Benin traditional council, office of the governor and the Ijaw in Edo.

The issue, he said, should be treated with caution based on the sensitivity of the matter on ground.

“The Government in its bid to heal the already created wounds in the heart of the Ijaw people who supported his election, is fully aware of channels of conflict resolution through constituted bodies and individuals.”

The statement listed such bodies and persons to include, traditional Council, Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), and elders and community leaders, whom were all absent at the purported meeting with the governor.

He advised that the position of the ijaw regarding the issues on ground should not be in any way undermined.

“We as Ijaw people in Edo, are in dire need of peace which we believe will help to foster economic growth and development in our long neglected oil rich region and the entire state.

“We never intend to hamper or defer the laudable works of Edo state governor, but to consolidate on the good plans promised us during his electioneering campaigns.

“We look forward to the meeting between government and elders and leaders of Ijaws communities in Edo as promised by the governor,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that Ijaw elders had on Wednesday met with Obaseki, where they blamed ‘outsiders’ for agitations to cause disturbance in Edo.

They also made commitment to peaceful coexistence and agreed to work together for the economic development of the state.

The Ijaws and Benin traditional council have been on war path over ownership of land and that the Ijaw kingdom is not under the Benin traditional council under leadership of the oba.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 06:52:00 12th Palestinian dies since Trump declaration on Jerusalem

12th Palestinian dies since Trump declaration on Jerusalem

A Palestinian teenager died on Sunday, nine days after being wounded by Israeli fire during a Gaza protest against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s

0 News 24/12/2017 07:03:00 Israel to withdraw from UNESCO before 2018

Israel to withdraw from UNESCO before 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country will withdraw from the UN cultural agency UNESCO. Netanyahu had already announced in October that

0 News 24/12/2017 07:33:00 Presidency faults opposition to Buhari’s documentary

Presidency faults opposition to Buhari’s documentary

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency has condemned those who have faulted the timing of a documentary, “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from

0 Videos 20/11/2017 17:12:00 Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 05/01/2017 21:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik

0 Videos 22/01/2017 20:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 16/02/2017 04:57:00 Woman who beat bulimia shows off new found body confidence

Woman who beat bulimia shows off new found body confidence

Ann Summers worker Olivia Callaghan who beat bulimia poses in her underwear to show how she is finally happy with her body and ditched the



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 09:27:00 Ethnicity, religions have no place in Nigerian politics – President Buhari

Ethnicity, religions have no place in Nigerian politics – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says after losing in three elections and pursuing cases up to the Supreme Court, he learnt that ethnicity and religion had no

0 News 19/12/2017 03:54:00 Nigeria becomes key donkey’s hide export hub

Nigeria becomes key donkey’s hide export hub

Abubakar Ya’u digs sand from vast, sweeping dunes and loads heavy hessian sacks of the fine, golden bounty onto the backs of donkeys which carry

0 News 18/12/2017 09:58:00 Ex-NDDC commissioner joins Cross River gov race, says one term enough

Ex-NDDC commissioner joins Cross River gov race, says one term enough

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A former member representing Cross River State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Paul Adah, has indicated his interest

0 News 21/12/2017 06:13:00 BREAKING: Again, PDP loses Rep to APC

BREAKING: Again, PDP loses Rep to APC

John Ameh Another member of the Peoples Democratic Party has just defected to the All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives. He is Mr. Johnson Agbonayinma

0 News 21/12/2017 09:48:00 How Cameroonian troops are entering Nigeria without authorisation - Officials

How Cameroonian troops are entering Nigeria without authorisation - Officials

- Officials have accused Cameroonian soldiers of entering Nigeria without proper authorisation- The officials said Nigerian security forces have been deployed to prevent further crossing

0 News 19/12/2017 05:48:00 Police engages Kanu to revive its sports fortunes

Police engages Kanu to revive its sports fortunes

*It’s worrisome that police athletes have not performed well again after Ajunwa, Kanu By Joseph Erunke ABUJA-MOVED at the deteriorating records of sports in the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

cron