Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Fashola unveil Buhari’s other side

In the TV documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari to be aired today on NTA, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and ministers will offer rare insights into the taciturn Nigerian leader, a statement by the President’s media office indicated.
Here are some of the revelations they will make about President Buhari in the 55 minute documentary, that Femi Adesina, the Special adviser on the media later described as a ‘spice for the holiday season”.
“He gives you things to do, and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you….And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face.”
—Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
“He gave me some priority projects: Mokwa/Jebba road, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, and Second Niger Bridge…He never appends his signature to anything, unless you’ve explained, and he understands it.”
—Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing.
“When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now.”
—Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State governor.
“I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody, and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat.”
—Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.
“How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them.”
—Abike Dabiri, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.
The documentary will also be aired on Channels TV on Christmas Day and repeated by NTA on 26 December.
To critics who questioned the timing of the documentary, in view of the national mood fouled by petrol scarcity, Adesina said the documentary will still be shown today.
Read His Full statement here:
“I have read a lot of reactions, particularly online, on the timing of the airing of the documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari, slated for December 24 and 25, 2017, respectively, by 8 p.m on NTA and Channels Television.
“Some of the comments are borne out of genuine concern, which we appreciate, while others are virulent, coming from inveterate complainers. Fault finding is the stock-in-trade of such people, and if they mistakenly find themselves in Heaven, they would even complain against God. They have no other pastime.
“The reactions mainly dwell on the fact that a documentary showing the human side of the President (as against the well known iron and steel) is coming at a time there is severe fuel scarcity in the country. And I say, why not? Is life all about doom and gloom? Must we sit in ashes and wear sackcloth perpetually, and ignore the brighter side of life? God forbid!
“The current fuel crisis is a combination of snafu (Situation Normal All Fouled Up) in the distribution process of petrol (which the NNPC admitted at the onset of the problem), and deliberate mischief and sabotage by some marketers, who want to force the hands of government to increase the pump price. Then, the situation is further compounded by hoarding of products, and panic buying. And government is working round the clock to restore normalcy, which will come in a matter of time.
“Should we then be perpetually like King Lear at his worst, and consign ourselves to the doldrums occasioned by fuel scarcity at a festive period? No. Despite the temporal pains, life must continue, and we must look at the cheery side, while government works hard to bring succour.
“That is why I disagree with armchair critics, who wail at the drop of a hat. Millions of Nigerians appreciate President Buhari, love him passionately, and would watch the airing of the documentary, which shows the President in a perspective not very well known before.
“It’s a spice for the holiday season, and not even ephemeral fuel crisis would dampen the enthusiasm of positive minded Nigerians”.
