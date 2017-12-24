Ben Bruce gets some bashing over insensitive social media post on minimum wage

Nigerians on Facebook criticised Senator Ben Bruce, representing Bayelsa east constituency, on Sunday, December 24, for his insensitive comment about minimum wage on social media.
In his Facebook post on Saturday, December 23, Bruce said: "How did we get to the point in the year 2017 where a Nigerian earning the minimum wage of ₦18,000 can’t even fill up his fuel tank with his monthly pay.
Can’t buy a bag of rice with his salary. Can’t buy a one way ticket to his hometown for Christmas with his wages. How? Why?"
However, many Nigerians reacted negatively to the statement, as they bashed the senator for not having sympathy for the masses.
Read of the reactions below:
According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has assured Nigerian workers of salary increase next year.
The labour minister stated this on Tuesday, December 12, in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Punch reports.
Ngige said the various committees handling the minimum wage issue were working to arrive at something.
