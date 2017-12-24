President Buhari finally responds to issue of fuel scarcity; gives assurance to Nigerians

- President Buhari expressed sympathy over the lingering fuel scarcity crisis

- The president expressed optimism that the problem will end soon

- He said he was receiving regular briefing from the NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has commented on the lingering scarcity of fuel in the country expressing him sympathy to the citizens.

In a post via his official Facebook page on Sunday, December 24, the president revealed that he has been receiving regular briefing from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the unavailability of fuel.

President Buhari said he has gotten assurance from the NNPC on the effort being made to solve the problem and assured Nigerians that it will end in a few days.

The president said: “Dear Nigerians, the fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians, on having to endure needless fuel queues. I'm being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC's interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period and beyond. I have the NNPC's assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

“I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers.

“Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that President Buhari has with the group managing director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Barul over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

The president met with the NNPC boss on Saturday, December 23 in order to find a solution to the issue of fuel scarcity.

Many Nigerians have been complaining about the scarcity with some raising suspicion that it was an attempt to increase price of fuel.

It was reported that the president said he was concerned about the plight of Nigerians

In a video address, Baru blamed the situation on oil marketers whom he accused of hoarding the commodity.

He assured Nigerians that there was no plan to increase price of fuel and that work was going on to end the crises soon.

Fuel scarcity: This is getting too much for us - Nigerians lament - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng