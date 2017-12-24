What Atiku must do to win in 2019, Buhari’s aides will create problems for him - Primate Ayodele releases 2018 prophecies

- Primate Ayodele released his 2018 prophecies calling on Nigerians to be prayerful

- The religious leader said President Buhari's aides will create problems for him

- He said Atiku needs a lot of prayers to win in 2019

One of Nigeria’s foremost prophets, Primate Elisha Babatunde Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2018 saying Atiku Abubakar needs prayers to win presidential election in 2019.

The religious cleric also spoke about President Muhammadu Buhari saying he will do a lot of alliance to boost his political chances. He however said his aides will create a lot of problems for him.

READ ALSO: Trump said Haitians have AIDS, Nigerians live in huts in Oval Office meeting, Yew York Times reports

Primate Ayodele in his prophecies’ released on Saturday, December 23 listed five politicians who are likely going to be future president of Nigeria.

They are: Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Bukola Saraki, Rotimi Amaechi, Babatunde Fashola and Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

He also called on Nigerians to pray against scarcity of food commodity in the country as some shops will be forced to shut down.

Read the prophecies below:

"Bread I'll be scarce in the country, even garri. Some markets will be shut down, and let's pray against explosion in some markets.

"We should also pray so that we don't lose any Iyaloja or Babaloja.

"Iyaloja General should pray against multiple troubles, she should also be watchful of scandals.

"For the presidential election, this is what you should be expecting: Buhari will do a lot of alliance, he will try to settle so many things and try to balance right and left. But Buhari's aides will create problems for him.

"The only people who can hold Buhari's government are Fashola and Amaechi.

"2019: Atiku wants to be president; it's going to be serious. Only if Atiku consults God very well before he takes the right step, otherwise, Atiku may not get it right.

"The presidential candidate of the PDP will be imposed, he will not be democratically elected after their presidential primaries.

"These are the future presidents after 2019, if they are still alive; Tambuwal, Saraki, Fashola, Amaechi, watch these people. Watch Ibikunle Amosun, these are future presidents of Nigeria.

"It is not PDP or APC that can put in order. Those two parties have nothing to offer Nigeria. The House will break because of Buhari 2019."

NAIJ.com had reported that Primate Ayodele, said that a northerner will still rule in 2019.

Primate Ayodele who stated this in a chat with Sunday edition of Tribune Newspapers said by 2035, Nigeria will be no more, among other issues.

Primate Ayodele speaks on Fayose's presidential ambition, Anambra election, others on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng