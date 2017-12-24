Nigerians celebrating worst Christmas ever – PDP

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party has described this year’s Christmas as the worst to be celebrated by Nigerians.
The party, however, called on Nigerians not to despair but to use the occasion to show love, care and encourage one another regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations.
The party said it was disheartening that Nigerians could not merrily celebrate the yuletide due to the current biting economic hardship worsened by the acute fuel shortage, all due to the alleged shambolic policies, sheer incompetence and gross insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, described the nation’s economic situation as a national embarrassment which cannot be glossed with deceit, lies and propaganda, urging Nigerians to overcome this very sordid situation by rallying around one another in true love as epitomized in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.
He said, “Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is because of the incompetence of the APC Government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.
“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime.
“As we speak, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs.
“Nigerians have become ravaged by economic hardship because the APC-led Federal Government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people. Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer.
“These horrendous realities imposed on us by the APC notwithstanding, we must not become despondent. ”
Nevertheless, he said that the Christmas season presents Nigerians very strong lessons in hope and their collective triumph over adverse situations as exemplified in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.
He also called on Nigerians to join hands with the main opposition party to rescue the country in 2019.
According to him, “Now that it has become manifest, even by their speeches this season, that those who promised Nigerians El Dorado do not have the littlest capacity to fulfil the smallest of their promises, we as a people must not also abandon ourselves.
“We must, therefore, rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love.
“The ugly situation we all confront today as a people must, therefore, serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow as Nigerians join hands with the PDP to restore our dear nation to the path of good governance and national prosperity come 2019”.
Ologbodiyan further urged Nigerians to use this period to pray for the prosperity and unity of the nation.
Related Articles
12th Palestinian dies since Trump declaration on Jerusalem
A Palestinian teenager died on Sunday, nine days after being wounded by Israeli fire during a Gaza protest against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s
Israel to withdraw from UNESCO before 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country will withdraw from the UN cultural agency UNESCO. Netanyahu had already announced in October that
Presidency faults opposition to Buhari’s documentary
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency has condemned those who have faulted the timing of a documentary, “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event
A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event. Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign
Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded
Most Read NewsView all posts
FG issues provisional licences to six new private universities
The Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday issued provisional licences to the six newly established private universities. The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the
Tech: Here are the most stunning images NASA has ever taken of our planet
Tech Here are the most stunning images NASA has ever taken of our planet Published: 16:31 , Refreshed: 16:53 Jeremy Berke Sometimes, science and art aren't so different after
NEMA receives 167 Nigerians from Libya
The National Emergency Management Agency on Monday received 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya, bringing the total number of Nigerians brought back to the country in
Sports: The NFL's controversial catch rules once again played a part in another huge game
Sports The NFL's controversial catch rules once again played a part in another huge game Published: 02:42 , Refreshed: 54 minutes ago Scott Davis Steelers tight end Jesse James
ANC begins voting to elect Jacob Zuma’s successor
Voting has begun in Gauteng, South Africa by delegates of the African National Congress(ANC) to elect a new leadership and more importantly, the successor to
2019: We’re not part of Wike’s endorsement, says ex-Deputy Speaker
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt A former deputy speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Leyii Kwanee, has said that members of the Seventh Assembly
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Post Your Comment below: >>