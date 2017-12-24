Nigerians celebrating worst Christmas ever – PDP

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party has described this year’s Christmas as the worst to be celebrated by Nigerians.

The party, however, called on Nigerians not to despair but to use the occasion to show love, care and encourage one another regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations.

The party said it was disheartening that Nigerians could not merrily celebrate the yuletide due to the current biting economic hardship worsened by the acute fuel shortage, all due to the alleged shambolic policies, sheer incompetence and gross insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, described the nation’s economic situation as a national embarrassment which cannot be glossed with deceit, lies and propaganda, urging Nigerians to overcome this very sordid situation by rallying around one another in true love as epitomized in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He said, “Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is because of the incompetence of the APC Government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.

“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime.

“As we speak, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs.

“Nigerians have become ravaged by economic hardship because the APC-led Federal Government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people. Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer.

“These horrendous realities imposed on us by the APC notwithstanding, we must not become despondent. ”

Nevertheless, he said that the Christmas season presents Nigerians very strong lessons in hope and their collective triumph over adverse situations as exemplified in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He also called on Nigerians to join hands with the main opposition party to rescue the country in 2019.

According to him, “Now that it has become manifest, even by their speeches this season, that those who promised Nigerians El Dorado do not have the littlest capacity to fulfil the smallest of their promises, we as a people must not also abandon ourselves.

“We must, therefore, rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love.

“The ugly situation we all confront today as a people must, therefore, serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow as Nigerians join hands with the PDP to restore our dear nation to the path of good governance and national prosperity come 2019”.

Ologbodiyan further urged Nigerians to use this period to pray for the prosperity and unity of the nation.

