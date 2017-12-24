Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply
The Corporation denied reports and statements credited to Governor Fayose that the fuel scarcity is a plan for the government to increase petrol pump price.
- Dimeji Akinloye
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday night meet with the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru over the fuel scarcity across the country.
Baru is expected to brief Buhari on the situation of things regarding the scarcity.
The Federal Government said this on Sunday via its Twitter handle @AsoRock.
The NNPC had on Saturday, December 23, said it would flood the market with petroleum products over the weekend.
The Corporation denied reports and statements credited to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose that the fuel scarcity is a plan for the government to increase petrol pump price.
The NNPC reiterated that the Federal Government "remains committed to ensuring that petrol sells for a maximum of N145 per Litre".
