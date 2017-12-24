Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply



Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply

The Corporation denied reports and statements credited to Governor Fayose that the fuel scarcity is a plan for the government to increase petrol pump price.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DPR shuts 6 filling stations, arrests 4 personsplay

Fuel Scarcity

(NAN)
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=7769477&type=article&ctxId=4881&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=NNPC+GMD+to+meet+Buhari+Sunday+night%2C+insists+there+is+enough+petrol+supply&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fnnpc-gmd-to-meet-buhari-sunday-night-over-fuel-scarcity-id7769477.html'); }} /* ]]> */

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday night meet with the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru over the fuel scarcity across the country.

Baru is expected to brief Buhari on the situation of things regarding the scarcity.

The Federal Government said this on Sunday via its Twitter handle @AsoRock.

The NNPC had on Saturday, December 23, said it would flood the market with petroleum products over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Resign as Petroleum Minister - Fayose to Buhari

The Corporation denied reports and statements credited to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose that the fuel scarcity is a plan for the government to increase petrol pump price.

The NNPC reiterated that the Federal Government "remains committed to ensuring that petrol sells for a maximum of N145 per Litre".

 

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=7769477&type=article&ctxId=4881&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=NNPC+GMD+to+meet+Buhari+Sunday+night%2C+insists+there+is+enough+petrol+supply&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fnnpc-gmd-to-meet-buhari-sunday-night-over-fuel-scarcity-id7769477.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 07:00:00 Prop Of The Week: Davido puts an end to shading Dele Momodu

Prop Of The Week: Davido puts an end to shading Dele Momodu

Prop Of The Week Davido puts an end to shading Dele Momodu Davido ended the bad blood with Dele Momodu when he performed at Ovation Red Carol.

0 News 24/12/2017 07:38:00 Tech: What your morning routine should look like, according to science

Tech: What your morning routine should look like, according to science

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 08:14:00 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply

Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply The Corporation denied reports and statements credited to Governor Fayose that the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/01/2017 01:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 18/11/2017 12:33:00 [VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:09:00 Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 21:13:00 Massilia Motors, Pajero Sport win NAJA Awards

Massilia Motors, Pajero Sport win NAJA Awards

By Theodore Opara THE birth of Massilia Motors, (a joint venture between CFAO and Kewalram Chanrai group), distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Nigeria, has been recognised

0 News 18/12/2017 18:03:00 Technology is the future of Nigerian economy –Experts

Technology is the future of Nigerian economy –Experts

Ife Ogunfuwa  Some experts in the Information Technology industry have identified technology as a powerful tool to redeem and redirect the economy of Nigeria, especially in

0 News 20/12/2017 07:49:00 Majek Fashek's manager comes for Daddy Freeze, threatens to beat him (video)

Majek Fashek's manager comes for Daddy Freeze, threatens to beat him (video)

Music legend, Majek Fashek's manager, Uzoma Omenka, threatened to beat up controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, for criticising Fashek's performance at an event by Coza church.

0 News 21/12/2017 23:44:00 The ANC goes marching on – Owei Lakemfa

The ANC goes marching on – Owei Lakemfa

THE African National Congress, ANC,  held a contentious, but non-confrontational conference and elections on December 18 in which Cyril Ramaphosa defeated  Nkosazana Dlamnin-Zuma by a

0 News 19/12/2017 11:51:00 The recipe for a delicious Ofe Akwu soup

The recipe for a delicious Ofe Akwu soup

Banga soup is one of the most popular Nigerian cuisine. People usually use the palm nut extract or juice for cooking it. Banga stew is

0 News 20/12/2017 16:12:00 LASU moves to recover over 75% of encroached land — VC

LASU moves to recover over 75% of encroached land — VC

By Elizabeth Uwandu lagos—FOLLOWING the approval of Lagos State government, Lagos State University, LASU Ojo has begun moves to recover about 75% of its encroached land

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron