2017 Christmas, the worst ever – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described this year’s Christmas as the worst ever in the history of the country, even as it called on Nigerians not to despair, but to use the occasion of the festivities to show love, care and encourage one another regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations.
The party expressed worry over Nigerians’ inability to merrily celebrate the yuletide due to economic hardship being experienced in the country since the assumption of office by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The party in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the nation’s economic situation as a national embarrassment which cannot be glossed with deceit, lies and propaganda, urging Nigerians to overcome this very sordid situation by rallying around one another in true love as epitomized in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.
“Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is because of the incompetence of the APC government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.
“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime.
“As we speak, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs,” the statement read, adding that “Nigerians have become ravaged by economic hardship because the APC-led federal government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people. Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer.
“These horrendous realities imposed on us by the APC notwithstanding, we must not become despondent.
“Now that it has become manifest, even by their speeches this season, that those who promised Nigerians El Dorado do not have the littlest capacity to fulfil the smallest of their promises, we as a people must not also abandon ourselves.
“We must therefore rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love.
“The ugly situation we all confront today as a people must therefore serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow as Nigerians join hands with the PDP to restore our dear nation to the path of good governance and national prosperity come 2019.”
Related Articles
Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0
FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina
Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they
Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support
Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH
Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church
Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike
This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Most Read NewsView all posts
PDP clears chairmanship, councillorship seats in Ekiti election
The Peoples Democratic Party won all the 16 local government chairmanship and 177 Councillorship seats in the local polls conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday. Addressing
Media Personality Daddy Freeze reacts to Majek Fashek performing at COZA
Media Personality Daddy Freeze reacted to Majek Fashek performing during an event at Common Wealth of Zion Assembly church also known as COZA.
Real Madrid, FC Barcelona prepare for El Clasico
The first El Clasico of the 2017/18 LaLiga Santander season between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is set to take place on Saturday providing for great family viewing
Saraki: Senate President urges agencies to enforce drug laws
Saraki Senate President urges agencies to enforce drug laws Saraki also threatened to withhold the budgetary allocation of all non-performing enforcement agencies in the country. Published: 21:16 Pulse
British PM May forces deputy to resign over pornography scandal
British Prime Minister Theresa May forced her most senior minister, Damian Green, to resign after an internal investigation found he had made misleading comments about
Most Watched Movies
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>