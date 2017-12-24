Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

2017 Christmas, the worst ever – PDP



By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described this year’s Christmas as the worst ever in the history of the country, even as it called on Nigerians not to despair, but to use the occasion of the festivities to show love, care and encourage one another regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations.

National Chairman People’s Democratic Party, Prince Uche Sekondus

The party expressed worry over Nigerians’ inability to merrily celebrate the yuletide due to economic hardship being experienced in the country since the assumption of office by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the nation’s economic situation as a national embarrassment which cannot be glossed with deceit, lies and propaganda, urging Nigerians to overcome this very sordid situation by rallying around one another in true love as epitomized in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is because of the incompetence of the APC government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.

“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime.

“As we speak, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs,” the statement read, adding that “Nigerians have become ravaged by economic hardship because the APC-led federal government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people. Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer.

“These horrendous realities imposed on us by the APC notwithstanding, we must not become despondent.

“Now that it has become manifest, even by their speeches this season, that those who promised Nigerians El Dorado do not have the littlest capacity to fulfil the smallest of their promises, we as a people must not also abandon ourselves.

“We must therefore rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love.

“The ugly situation we all confront today as a people must therefore serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow as Nigerians join hands with the PDP to restore our dear nation to the path of good governance and national prosperity come 2019.”

