Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support



Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the high moral and financial support from the Stallions’ management.

•Union Bank Table Tennis Players and Officials.

Union Bank coached by  Samson Ajayi defied all odds to win the men’s singles crown, through Adeyinka Ahmed, who outclassed his Lagos State arch rival,  Azeez Jamiyu in the final.

“We lack words to express our gratitude to our management that inspired players and officials. Our welfare package is wonderful and the presence of quality training equipments have made Union Bank the best team in the country” said Ajayi who was full of praise for the team in outings in Lagos International Classics, and at the 49th Asoju Oba Championship.

He commended the pair of Aregbesola Nimota and Bose Odusanyan, who fought gallantly to the semi finals of the Women’s doubles and the pair of Hassan Nurudeen and Alimat Ayinla that won silver medal in the National Open.

While congratulating Ahmed and Aregbesola who got invited to the national team for Commonwealth Games Camping, Ajayi confirmed that they will play two friendly games in Cotonou, Benin Republic this weekend.

