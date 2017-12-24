I kill my husband with N40 rat poison – Housewife

By Bashir Bello
KATSINA – The Katsina housewife, DausiyaAbdulmumini, 15 years old who killed her husband, Saminu Usman in Ungwar Dan Mayaki village, Bakori local government area of Katsina State, has confessed that she used N40 poison to him because she doesn’t love him.
Meanwhile, another lady, Aisha Dikko, 21 years old, is battling for her life after her boyfriend, Abubakar Musa Sule slaughtered her with knife and abandoned her in the pool of her blood thinking she is dead.
Dausiya Abdulmumini and Abubakar Musa Sule were alongside other suspects arrested for various forms of crimes and criminal offence paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Besen Gwana at the police headquarters over the weekend.
Dausiya was reported to have murdered her husband, Saminu Usman, 27-years after adding an allegedly poisoned substance in the dish she served her husband. While her half brother, Muhammad Dasa also died after eating the left over poisoned meal, the Sister-In-Law, Shafa’atu Usman, 23 years old who ate three spoons of the left over poisoned dish, luckily survived the incident.
Interacting with Dausiya on why she committed the atrocity, she said she was forced to marry Saminu whereas she was in love with one Abdulrasheed, of their neighborhood.
