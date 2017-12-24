Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

I kill my husband with N40 rat poison – Housewife



By Bashir Bello
KATSINA – The Katsina housewife, DausiyaAbdulmumini, 15 years old who killed her husband, Saminu Usman in Ungwar Dan Mayaki village, Bakori local government area of Katsina State, has confessed that she used N40 poison to him because she doesn’t love him.

Rat poison

Meanwhile, another lady, Aisha Dikko, 21 years old, is battling for her life after her boyfriend, Abubakar Musa Sule slaughtered her with knife and abandoned her in the pool of her blood thinking she is dead.

Dausiya Abdulmumini and Abubakar Musa Sule were alongside other suspects arrested for various forms of crimes and criminal offence paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Besen Gwana at the police headquarters over the weekend.

Dausiya was reported to have murdered her husband, Saminu Usman, 27-years after adding an allegedly poisoned substance in the dish she served her husband. While her half brother, Muhammad Dasa also died after eating the left over poisoned meal, the Sister-In-Law, Shafa’atu Usman, 23 years old who ate three spoons of the left over poisoned dish, luckily survived the incident.

Interacting with Dausiya on why she committed the atrocity, she said she was forced to marry Saminu whereas she was in love with one Abdulrasheed, of their neighborhood.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 09:06:00 Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0

0 News 24/12/2017 09:21:00 FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they

0 News 24/12/2017 09:33:00 Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:37:00 Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:39:00 5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

0 Videos 25/01/2017 00:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 16/02/2017 04:54:00 Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal

Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal

Carina Marshall and her partner Kieran Morris were told before Christmas that they had lost their baby, and discovered recently that there was a surviving

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 10:38:00 Strategy: The best new item to hit fast-food menus in 2017 was one of Taco Bell's most bizarre — and wonderful — creations yet (YUM)

Strategy: The best new item to hit fast-food menus in 2017 was one of Taco Bell's most bizarre — and wonderful — creations yet (YUM)

Strategy The best new item to hit fast-food menus in 2017 was one of Taco Bell's most bizarre — and wonderful — creations yet (YUM) Published: 16:38

0 News 22/12/2017 05:10:00 Photo Of The Day: Desmond Elliot is Father Christmas

Photo Of The Day: Desmond Elliot is Father Christmas

Photo Of The Day Desmond Elliot is Father Christmas Desmond Elliot leaves politics for a minute to be Father Christmas for the kids in his constituency. Published:

0 News 18/12/2017 08:46:00 DEC pledges FG support to eradicate poverty in Nigeria

DEC pledges FG support to eradicate poverty in Nigeria

By Chinedu Adonu ENUGU – DEVELOPMENT Education Centre, DEC, Enugu, has solicited the help of federal government to help the centre combat extreme hunger and poverty

0 News 18/12/2017 08:18:00 Sports: The NFL's controversial catch rule once again played a part in another huge game

Sports: The NFL's controversial catch rule once again played a part in another huge game

Sports The NFL's controversial catch rule once again played a part in another huge game Published: 53 minutes ago , Refreshed: 41 minutes ago Scott Davis Steelers tight end

0 News 24/12/2017 03:02:00 Gani Adams divinely chosen to save, strengthen Yoruba nation —SS/SE communities

Gani Adams divinely chosen to save, strengthen Yoruba nation —SS/SE communities

By Davies Iheamnachor Yoruba community in South-South and South-East has described the emergence of Otunba Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo as the act of

0 News 20/12/2017 18:05:00 Re: Buhari’s farming is bad propaganda

Re: Buhari’s farming is bad propaganda

Layi Olajumoke, PRO, Crawford University,  Igbesa, Ogun State: I beg to differ on the views proffered by Ms. Abimbola Adelakun on President Mohammadu Buhari’s agricultural

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

cron