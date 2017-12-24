Buhari may revive NSC to arrest dwindling sports fortunes

By Ben Efe
There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may resuscitate the discarded National Sports Commission, NSC in a bid to arrest the dwindling fortunes of sports in the country.
The NSC was scrapped in the early weeks of the Buhari administration after the President was ill-advised, on the expediency of the agency in the development of sports in the country.
However, it was gathered that the President, swamped by an outcry of poor performance of the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, will give the nod to bring the NSC back in the New year.
The NSC under Al Hassan Yakmut left an impression that sports was taking a new turn in the country as was evident in the treatment of athletes and coaches during the 2015 All Africa Games in Congo.
Yakmut laid out plans for the 2016 Olympics Games, but he never remained on the seat to carry out his plans. He was a victim of the shenanigans of sports ministry officials who were bent on perpetuating corrupt practices as was witnessed in the sports federations elections in June 2017.
Speaking on the development, a former director of the NSC, Mallam Abba Yola stated that revamping the agency was the right step for sports development in the country.
“The NSC is the professional regulating body for sports in the country. Its coming back will provide for a better and more effective sports administration at the centre.
“You can’t have sports commissions in several states and nothing of the sort at the centre.
“I remember soon after we submitted the initial draft for the NSC Bill, Delta State was the first to approach us for a copy of the draft bill and since then we now have almost 19 or so states with Sports Commission instead of Ministry of Sports and some thing else.
“Without prejudice, the Sports Commission has its own disadvantages but they are very minimal and have to do with its leadership and staffing.”
Also speaking on the issue, sports administrator, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe said that reconstituting the NSC will be the best thing the President will do for sports.
“It will be a big relief for sports. Dalung has been a monumental let down.”
