Christmas: Extend love, kindness to all, Ambode urges Nigerians

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday urged Nigerians to see the period of Christmas as an opportunity to rekindle acts of love and kindness to one another and especially to the vulnerable in the society.
Governor Ambode, in his Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the season symbolizes love, care and compassion for persons, especially the weak, vulnerable and less-privileged, adding that his message to everyone at this period is to put a smile on the face of persons who may not necessarily be able to pay them back.
He said, “Christmas is a season that explains the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our relationship with our neighbours irrespective of status and creed. This season is another opportunity to increase our acts of kindness and touch the less privileged in our society.
“Therefore, this Christmas means so much more than just mere merriment. It is a veritable avenue to extend love to the less-privileged who are disadvantaged in several ways. In this special season therefore, I urge you all to spread love and be our brother’s keeper. Let us reach out to those who struggle to provide for their families. Let us put smiles on the faces of the weak and vulnerable. This is the real essence of Christmas.”
Governor Ambode said that the last twelve months brought about different challenging situations which combined to make both residents and the State stronger, just as he expressed optimism that Lagos will get even better in the New Year.
“Our hope is based on our unshaken faith in the grace of God, the solid foundation which we have laid in terms of infrastructure development and renewal, as well as the policies and programmes which we have put in place to positively impact on the social and economic well-being of our people,” the Governor said.
Speaking further, Governor Ambode while commending residents for the peaceful atmosphere the State has enjoyed over the years, urged them to emulate Jesus Christ and embrace peace and continue to pray for continued peace in the State.
“We shall continue to pray for continued peace in Lagos; we shall continue to pray for increased prosperity of our people; we shall not relent in our prayers for Lagos to continue in its path of accelerated and unprecedented growth; and we shall look forward to more of your prayers, now, in the New Year and beyond.
“Our government appreciates the spirit of tolerance and cooperation which has provided the enabling environment for growth and development in Lagos State. We will continue to promote healthy community relations with economic opportunities and empowerment prospects for all,” he said.
Governor Ambode, while wishing Lagosians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018 in advance, urged them to continue to support his administration, assuring that the New Year will witness greater all round development across the State including completion of several landmark projects expected to change the face of Lagos forever.
Related Articles
Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0
FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina
Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they
Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support
Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video
This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
Most Read NewsView all posts
OPC Leader Ganiyu Adams meets Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi and Orji Uzor Kalu (PHOTOS)
The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Ganiyu Adams, met with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, APC leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate
You can’t make decent life in journalism – Osinbajo
..Says private sector doesn’t respect minimum wage—-Tasks journalists on self improvementBy Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo Monday said journalists in the country with
Watch your utterances, Presidency tells religious leaders
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency has warned religious leaders and organisations in the country to refrain from divisive statements. It said the responsibility of maintaining peace and
Gunman kills four in Kaduna attack
No fewer than four people have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District
Senator rates Buhari high over war against corruption, insecurity
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, on Friday said the Buhari–led administration had performed excellently in its anti- corruption fight
Most Watched Movies
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Post Your Comment below: >>