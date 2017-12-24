YULETIDE: Show love to one another, Oborevwori urges Deltans

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has called on Deltans to live a Christ like life by showing love to one another.

Felicitating with Deltans at Christmas, the Speaker stressed the importance of the Season and urged privileged Citizens to reach out to those in need in the spirit of the yuletide.

Nothing that Jesus Christ made sacrifice for mankind, Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu implored Deltans to take advantage of the season to show love to one another.

He said “I wish all Deltans merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. Let us use the yuletide Season to show one another love. In all that we do now and always, let us be honest with one another and feel the pains of one another.

“Let us use this occasion to reflect deeply on the lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ. Let truth and honesty reign in our hearts this Season and always.”

The Speaker who splashed Christmas gifts on his constituents, leaders, party members and notable politicians in the State said that; “We should share joy and love of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind.

“We should also sustain the prevailing peace and security made possible by our dynamic Governor. Let us continue to support the Governor who has put adequate security measures in place for Deltans to have a crime-free Christmas. This Christmas is going to be one of the best in the State”.