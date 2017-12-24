YULETIDE: Show love to one another, Oborevwori urges Deltans

By Festus Ahon
ASABA-THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has called on Deltans to live a Christ like life by showing love to one another.
Felicitating with Deltans at Christmas, the Speaker stressed the importance of the Season and urged privileged Citizens to reach out to those in need in the spirit of the yuletide.
Nothing that Jesus Christ made sacrifice for mankind, Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu implored Deltans to take advantage of the season to show love to one another.
He said “I wish all Deltans merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. Let us use the yuletide Season to show one another love. In all that we do now and always, let us be honest with one another and feel the pains of one another.
“Let us use this occasion to reflect deeply on the lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ. Let truth and honesty reign in our hearts this Season and always.”
The Speaker who splashed Christmas gifts on his constituents, leaders, party members and notable politicians in the State said that; “We should share joy and love of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind.
“We should also sustain the prevailing peace and security made possible by our dynamic Governor. Let us continue to support the Governor who has put adequate security measures in place for Deltans to have a crime-free Christmas. This Christmas is going to be one of the best in the State”.
Related Articles
Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0
FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina
Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they
Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support
Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide
Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Most Read NewsView all posts
APC crisis deepens as Kano state party chairman steps down
- The chairman of the APC, kano state chapter has reportedly resigned - The ex-chairman was accused of starting a clash between the state governor,
West Ham’s Lanzini charged over diving
West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini has been charged over diving to win a penalty against Stoke City, the second Premier League player to be targeted under
Mourinho to bench cup losers against Leicester
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has warned players who were humbled at Bristol City they will not be in contention when his side returns to
Senate postpones deliberation on FG’s plan to withdraw $1bn for Boko Haram fight, others
The Senate on Thursday postponed deliberation on the proposed withdrawal of $1bn from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government to fight insurgency and
FG raises terror alert level; another 146 suspects arrested in Abuja
By Kingsley Omonobi, Johnbosco Agbakuru, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Olayinka Latona President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said gallant troops and civilians injured by terrorists deserved Nigerians goodwill and sustained
What Nigerians with disabilities want
Jide Ojo [email protected] 08077787701 “People with disabilities are also people with extraordinary talent. Yet, they are too often forgotten. When people with disabilities are denied opportunities, they
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>