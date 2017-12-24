Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Tambuwal urges Nigerians to pray, support their leaders



Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged Nigerians to pray and support their leaders as they strive to find lasting solution to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Tambuwal in a Christmas message signed by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, also enjoined Nigerians to continue to reflect on positive tenets that unite the nation and strengthen the polity.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto

“This period calls for introspection and continued prayers for our dear nation.

“It is a fact that the last few days have been tough for our nation especially because of glitches in the supply of fuel.

“But we should trust those in charge to overcome the challenges in the shortest possible time.

“On our part, we are committed to doing everything possible that will lead to lasting peace, improvement in the welfare and security of Nigerians,” the governor said.

He further urged all Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers and shun vices that could jeopardize the efforts of government towards enabling the citizens to realise their life ambitions..

“We must ponder on the teachings and lessons of Christmas by exhibiting good character at all times.

“We should extend hands of fellowship and build blocks of unity and understanding, irrespective of our perceived differences.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Sokoto State, I wish all Nigerians, especially those of Christian faith, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead,” he added.

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 09:06:00 Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0

0 News 24/12/2017 09:21:00 FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they

0 News 24/12/2017 09:33:00 Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:58:00 Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.

0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:19:00 Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:55:00 What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:19:00 Ghana president plagarism

Ghana president plagarism

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:58:00 Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 02:35:00 FG, states, others invest $20bn in new 20 solar projects

FG, states, others invest $20bn in new 20 solar projects

By Udeme Akpan and Prince Okafor ABUJA—THE Federal Government, states and private investors have invested over $20 billion on new 20 solar projects, targeted at boosting

0 News 23/12/2017 09:22:00 10,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flood Benue

10,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flood Benue

At least 10,000 people who fled the Republic of Cameroon are now taking refuge in different camps in the Akwaya region of Kwande Local Government

0 News 19/12/2017 18:08:00 FFS receives 25 fire trucks in 116 years

FFS receives 25 fire trucks in 116 years

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Federal Fire Service has received 25 new fire trucks and water tenders for the first time since it was established 116

0 News 23/12/2017 08:36:00 Edo State recalls Libyan returnees, to check them for HIV/AIDS

Edo State recalls Libyan returnees, to check them for HIV/AIDS

Some of Nigerians deported from Libya have been confirmed positive for HIV/AIDS. Screening was carried out by Edo State Agency for the Control of AIDS

0 News 22/12/2017 12:51:00 Ousted Malian president to return from exile

Ousted Malian president to return from exile

Mali’s ousted former president Amadou Toumani Toure will return to the country on Sunday for the first time since the coup that deposed him, he

0 News 19/12/2017 21:02:00 APC banking on propaganda — Ashaka youths

APC banking on propaganda — Ashaka youths

By Ochuko Akuopha OLEH-Ashaka youths under the aegis of Ashaka National Youth Forum, ANYF, have  called on the people of Ndokwa East Local Government Area to 

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

cron