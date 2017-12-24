Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Obiora Okonkwo’s court order a ‘tissue paper’ that should be thrown to dustbin – Obigwe



By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has described Obiora Okonkwo ‘s favoured order from the high court as a tissue paper he (Obiora) should throw into the dustbin, noting that the purported protesters that besieged INEC headquarters last weekend were hired.

He said this in a statement he issued newsmen on Sunday.

Victor Umeh

However, it will be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had on November 20, ordered INEC to conduct a re-run election for Anambra Central Senatorial District within 90 days, which mathematically falls on January 13th, 2018.

In view of that, therefore, Obigwe opined that “the protesters that besieged INEC headquarters calling on the leadership of the commission to obey Obiora Okonkwo’s black market Court Order as hired miscreants that are not from Anambra Central Senatorial district.

“Obiora Okonkwo’s reason for resorting to the hiring of miscreants to besiege INEC headquarters Abuja is to coerce and intimidate the leadership of the commission into accepting illegality.

“Okonkwo’s procured Court order can be likened to a used tissue paper that he is supposed to throw inside the dustbin.

“Illegality can never prevail over justice; however, INEC should avoid setting a bad precedent that will have a calamitous effect in Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

“I call upon those plotting to stop Victor Umeh from going to the Senate to stop and have a rethink by doing the needful which is to accept the will that is unstoppable.

“It pleases God for Victor Umeh to represent Anambra Central people at the Senate which all the devilish efforts planned to stop him will fail.

“I advice Anambra Central electorate to support and give Victor Umeh a landslide victory as was recorded by Governor Obiano,  coming January 13th  2018”, he finally said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 09:06:00 Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0

0 News 24/12/2017 09:21:00 FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they

0 News 24/12/2017 09:33:00 Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:09:00 Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the

0 Videos 07/10/2017 01:18:00 Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of

0 Videos 05/01/2017 03:28:00 VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to

0 Videos 31/01/2017 02:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 11:23:00 Happy birthday Seyi Shay

Happy birthday Seyi Shay

NAIJ.com celebrates with Seyi Shay as she turns a year older.The beautiful singer who was born on December 21, 1985 is 32 years old today.For

0 News 20/12/2017 07:01:00 BREAKING: President Buhari inaugurates 7 new permanent secretaries

BREAKING: President Buhari inaugurates 7 new permanent secretaries

- President Muhammadu Buhari is moving on with the business of governance- Seven new permanent secretaries were sworn-in today, Wednesday, December 20, at the Presidential

0 News 23/12/2017 22:02:00 FG raises terror alert level; another 146 suspects arrested in Abuja

FG raises terror alert level; another 146 suspects arrested in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi, Johnbosco Agbakuru, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Olayinka Latona President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said gallant troops and civilians injured by terrorists deserved Nigerians goodwill and sustained

0 News 23/12/2017 09:08:00 Hon. Tony Nwulu Stays In PDP, Debunks Claims Of Defecting To APC

Hon. Tony Nwulu Stays In PDP, Debunks Claims Of Defecting To APC

By Chris Onuoha Hon. Tony Nwulu, the House of Representative Member, representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency in Lagos state has debunked much circulated political propaganda, recently driven by

0 News 20/12/2017 04:44:00 EU laws don’t cover sharia divorce, bloc’s top court rules

EU laws don’t cover sharia divorce, bloc’s top court rules

The EU has no say over the validity of private divorces settled under Islamic law, or sharia, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Wednesday. In

0 News 21/12/2017 06:16:00 A Nigerian Lady finds N367k in her Piggy bank

A Nigerian Lady finds N367k in her Piggy bank

Another Nigerian lady went to her social media to flaunt the savings she got from her piggy bank. Angelique shared this photo of the N367k

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron