Obiora Okonkwo’s court order a ‘tissue paper’ that should be thrown to dustbin – Obigwe

By Nwafor Sunday
The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has described Obiora Okonkwo ‘s favoured order from the high court as a tissue paper he (Obiora) should throw into the dustbin, noting that the purported protesters that besieged INEC headquarters last weekend were hired.
He said this in a statement he issued newsmen on Sunday.
However, it will be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had on November 20, ordered INEC to conduct a re-run election for Anambra Central Senatorial District within 90 days, which mathematically falls on January 13th, 2018.
In view of that, therefore, Obigwe opined that “the protesters that besieged INEC headquarters calling on the leadership of the commission to obey Obiora Okonkwo’s black market Court Order as hired miscreants that are not from Anambra Central Senatorial district.
“Obiora Okonkwo’s reason for resorting to the hiring of miscreants to besiege INEC headquarters Abuja is to coerce and intimidate the leadership of the commission into accepting illegality.
“Okonkwo’s procured Court order can be likened to a used tissue paper that he is supposed to throw inside the dustbin.
“Illegality can never prevail over justice; however, INEC should avoid setting a bad precedent that will have a calamitous effect in Nigeria’s nascent democracy.
“I call upon those plotting to stop Victor Umeh from going to the Senate to stop and have a rethink by doing the needful which is to accept the will that is unstoppable.
“It pleases God for Victor Umeh to represent Anambra Central people at the Senate which all the devilish efforts planned to stop him will fail.
“I advice Anambra Central electorate to support and give Victor Umeh a landslide victory as was recorded by Governor Obiano, coming January 13th 2018”, he finally said.
