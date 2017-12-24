Bello: INEC acting a script for opposition in Kogi – UN group

The National Rebirth Group (NRG), a non-profit organization with a United Nations consultative status, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of acting a premeditated script prepared by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to stop Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello from seeking reelection in 2020.
NRG’s accusation contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bekee Igwe, pointedly accused INEC of concocting a claim that Governor Bello registered twice, a criminal act that would make him ineligible to contest for a second term and thus pave way for the PDP to return to Kogi Government House.
The group stated that its stand on the ongoing face-off between INEC and the Kogi Governor was based on findings from a study on the controversy, noting that there were gaps discovered which point to “possible collusion” and or “outright conspiracy” thereby exonerating Bello from any likely infraction.
“Why did INEC not react immediately the so called double registration took place? At whose instance did the indicted INEC officials carry out their nefarious act? Since INEC was aware that Governor Bello was registered to vote, why would he seek a second registration? Why would the electoral body wait for more than seven months before disciplining its staff or make the findings public?”
“The only possible conclusion to be drawn from this bizarre drama is a possible collusion and outright conspiracy, between INEC and the opposition in Kogi State which stands to benefit from the consequences arising there from”, declared the group.
The NRG’s spokesperson said the group was not impressed by INEC’s belated attempt to sanction its staff embroiled in the controversy, arguing that it was obvious that those disciplined were mere “fall guys” thereby giving the impression that INEC was working; a development it considered unsavory and highly condemnable.
“INEC wants Nigerians to believe it is decisive by sacking its staff. But, it is obvious they are fall guys sacrificed to achieve an evil aim. Ultimately, the aim is to rope in the governor and hand the state to the opposition. Otherwise, why would INEC be threatening Yahaya Bello who was not even in the country when the purported double registration took place? Clearly, the entire process is a sham”, he stated
