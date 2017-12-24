Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Bello: INEC acting a script for opposition in Kogi – UN group



The National Rebirth Group (NRG), a non-profit organization with a United Nations consultative status, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of acting a premeditated script prepared by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to stop Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello from seeking reelection in 2020.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

NRG’s accusation contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bekee Igwe, pointedly accused INEC of concocting a claim that Governor Bello registered twice, a criminal act that would make him ineligible to contest for a second term and thus pave way for the PDP to return to Kogi Government House.

The group stated that its stand on the ongoing face-off between INEC and the Kogi Governor was based on findings from a study on the controversy, noting that there were gaps discovered which point to “possible collusion” and or “outright conspiracy” thereby exonerating Bello from any likely infraction.

“Why did INEC not react immediately the so called double registration took place? At whose instance did the indicted INEC officials carry out their nefarious act? Since INEC was aware that Governor Bello was registered to vote, why would he seek a second registration? Why would the electoral body wait for more than seven months before disciplining its staff or make the findings public?”

“The only possible conclusion to be drawn from this bizarre drama is a possible collusion and outright conspiracy, between INEC and the opposition in Kogi State which stands to benefit from the consequences arising there from”,  declared the group.

The NRG’s spokesperson said the group was not impressed by INEC’s belated attempt to sanction its staff embroiled in the controversy, arguing that it was obvious that those disciplined were mere “fall guys” thereby giving the impression that INEC was working; a development it considered unsavory and highly condemnable.

“INEC wants Nigerians to believe it is decisive by sacking its staff. But, it is obvious they are fall guys sacrificed to achieve an evil aim. Ultimately, the aim is to rope in the governor and hand the state to the opposition. Otherwise, why would INEC be threatening Yahaya Bello who was not even in the country when the purported double registration took place? Clearly, the entire process is a sham”, he stated

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 09:06:00 Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0

0 News 24/12/2017 09:21:00 FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they

0 News 24/12/2017 09:33:00 Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 07/10/2017 01:18:00 Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 03/01/2017 21:01:00 12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)

12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)

A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk

0 Videos 14/03/2017 04:08:00 Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:14:00 Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 06:18:00 Why NAFDAC must ban sales and dispensing of codeine across counter nationwide - Reps

Why NAFDAC must ban sales and dispensing of codeine across counter nationwide - Reps

- Members of the House of Representatives have called on NAFDAC to ban use of codeine in the country- The reps said codeine should be

0 News 23/12/2017 03:24:00 Venezuela’s economy shrank 16.5%, Nigeria below 2% in 2016

Venezuela’s economy shrank 16.5%, Nigeria below 2% in 2016

In terms of economic recession, Venezuela has proven to be worse than  what Nigeria experienced in 2016, indeed worse than what any economy ever went

0 News 19/12/2017 01:42:00 $1bn Boko Haram fund: PDP’s statement baseless, ridiculous, says APC

$1bn Boko Haram fund: PDP’s statement baseless, ridiculous, says APC

John Alechenu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s criticism of the $1bn approved by the National Economic Council for the

0 News 22/12/2017 17:00:00 Politics: Trump replaces 'E Pluribus Unum' with 'Make America Great Again' on presidential coin

Politics: Trump replaces 'E Pluribus Unum' with 'Make America Great Again' on presidential coin

Politics Trump replaces 'E Pluribus Unum' with 'Make America Great Again' on presidential coin Published: 22.12.2017 , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago Allan Smith President Donald Trump made several alterations

0 News 22/12/2017 09:54:00 Violence Against Women: Organisation seeks to eliminate gender based horror

Violence Against Women: Organisation seeks to eliminate gender based horror

'); }else{

0 News 22/12/2017 20:19:00 Police to unravel killers of two women in Abia

Police to unravel killers of two women in Abia

Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Umuahia The Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating the horrific murder of one Mrs. Emereole and her yet-to-be-identified co-tenant at Umuala Nsulu village in

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron