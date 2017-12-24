PDP: Nigerians celebrating worst Christmas ever

- Peoples Democratic Party claims Nigerians are celebrating their worst Christmas

- The party said the current biting economic hardship has been worsened by the acute fuel shortage

- However, the party urged Nigerians not to lose hope but continue helping one another

Following the lingering fuel scarcity and the economic situation in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described this year’s Christmas as the worst to be celebrated by Nigerians.

The party said it is disheartening that Nigerians could not merrily celebrate the yuletide due to the current biting economic hardship worsened by the acute fuel shortage.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, December 24.

The PDP described the nation’s economic situation as a national embarrassment.

READ ALSO: Primate Ayodele releases his prophecies for 2018

The party however urged Nigerians not to lose hope but to use the season to help one another.

“Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is because of the incompetence of the APC Government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.

“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime.

“As we speak, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs.

“Nigerians have become ravaged by economic hardship because the APC-led Federal Government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people. Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer.

“These horrendous realities imposed on us by the APC notwithstanding, we must not become despondent.

"This Christmas season presents us very strong lessons in hope and our collective triumph over adverse situations as exemplified in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

"Now that it has become manifest, even by their speeches this season, that those who promised Nigerians El Dorado do not have the littlest capacity to fulfil the smallest of their promises, we as a people must not also abandon ourselves.

"We must therefore rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love.

"The ugly situation we all confront today as a people must therefore serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow as Nigerians join hands with the PDP to restore our dear nation to the path of good governance and national prosperity come 2019," the party said.

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari commented on the lingering scarcity of fuel in the country expressing his sympathy to the citizens.

In a post via his official Facebook page on Sunday, December 24, the president revealed that he has been receiving regular briefing from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the unavailability of fuel.

Fuel scarcity: This is getting too much for us - Nigerians lament - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng