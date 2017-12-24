Christmas is an European holiday - Reno Omokri

- Reno Omokri says Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival which the Bible warned us about
- The former aide notes that Christmas is an European from of man not God
Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday, December 24, said Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival.
Omokri in a series of tweets, wrote that Christmas is an European and not Christian holiday from of man not from God.
READ ALSO: Primate Ayodele releases his prophecies for 2018
He said: "The first Christmas was in the year 336 AD when the Roman Emperor, Constantine, converted the celebration of a pagan Mass to mark the winter solstice which glorified European deities. That festival was marked on December 25. Christmas has nothing to do with Christ"
Read his tweets below:
NAIJ.com previously reported that a clergyman, Jonathan Olaoye, described the throwing of firecrackers by youths during the Christmas festival as mere fun rather than being scriptural, NAN reports.
Olaoye of the Christ Apostolic Church, Ijomimo Oluwa, Isolo in Lagos, described the practice as being just for fun.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
The cleric stated that it does not have anything to do with the birth of Jesus Christ.
Nigerians ask President Buhari for special Christmas gifts - on NAIJ.com TV:[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0
FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina
Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they
Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support
Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump
Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.
[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign
Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kano Govt. to spend over N80m on Health Week
Kano State Government says it is planning to spend over N80 million in the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCH). The state Commissioner for Health,
Hamsik passes Maradona’s mark to put Napoli top for Christmas
Marek Hamsik scored his 116th goal in all competitions on Saturday to overtake Diego Maradona as Napoli’s all-time record goalscorer and keep the Serie A
Human trafficking gained grounds when PDP governed Edo - Obaseki’s aide
- The special adviser to the governor of Edo state has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of complicity in human trafficking- Crusoe Osagie said members
Low patronage, road construction hamper Yuletide sales for traders
Eric Dumo She sat in a corner looking forlorn as the caterpillar dug into the hard surface of the ground with utmost ferocity. Crestfallen and surrounded
Abdullahi Ganduje: Gwamnatin jihar Kano ta halaka miyagun kwayoyi na kimanin biliyan N4.1
Abdullahi Ganduje Gwamnatin jihar Kano ta halaka miyagun kwayoyi na kimanin biliyan N4.1 Gwamnan jihar Abdullahi Ganduje ya sanar da haka a taron da yan majalisar dattawa
ECOWAS: Embroiled in ominous identity crisis
Tayo Oke In his opening address to the 52nd Economic Community of West African States heads of government meeting in Abuja last Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Post Your Comment below: >>