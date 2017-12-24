Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Christmas is an European holiday - Reno Omokri



- Reno Omokri says Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival which the Bible warned us about

- The former aide notes that Christmas is an European from of man not God

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday, December 24, said Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival.

Omokri in a series of tweets, wrote that Christmas is an European and not Christian holiday from of man not from God.

READ ALSO: Primate Ayodele releases his prophecies for 2018

He said: "The first Christmas was in the year 336 AD when the Roman Emperor, Constantine, converted the celebration of a pagan Mass to mark the winter solstice which glorified European deities. That festival was marked on December 25. Christmas has nothing to do with Christ"

Read his tweets below:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 09:06:00 Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0

0 News 24/12/2017 09:21:00 FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they

0 News 24/12/2017 09:33:00 Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support

Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym

0 Videos 05/01/2017 21:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:58:00 Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.

0 Videos 18/11/2017 12:33:00 [VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2017 12:04:00 Kano Govt. to spend over N80m on Health Week

Kano Govt. to spend over N80m on Health Week

Kano State Government says it is planning to spend over N80 million in the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCH). The state Commissioner for Health,

0 News 23/12/2017 12:50:00 Hamsik passes Maradona’s mark to put Napoli top for Christmas

Hamsik passes Maradona’s mark to put Napoli top for Christmas

Marek Hamsik scored his 116th goal in all competitions on Saturday to overtake Diego Maradona as Napoli’s all-time record goalscorer and keep the Serie A

0 News 22/12/2017 03:16:00 Human trafficking gained grounds when PDP governed Edo - Obaseki’s aide

Human trafficking gained grounds when PDP governed Edo - Obaseki’s aide

- The special adviser to the governor of Edo state has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of complicity in human trafficking- Crusoe Osagie said members

0 News 22/12/2017 18:08:00 Low patronage, road construction hamper Yuletide sales for traders

Low patronage, road construction hamper Yuletide sales for traders

Eric Dumo She sat in a corner looking forlorn as the caterpillar dug into the hard surface of the ground with utmost ferocity. Crestfallen and surrounded

0 News 19/12/2017 04:59:00 Abdullahi Ganduje: Gwamnatin jihar Kano ta halaka miyagun kwayoyi na kimanin biliyan N4.1

Abdullahi Ganduje: Gwamnatin jihar Kano ta halaka miyagun kwayoyi na kimanin biliyan N4.1

Abdullahi Ganduje Gwamnatin jihar Kano ta halaka miyagun kwayoyi na kimanin biliyan N4.1 Gwamnan jihar Abdullahi Ganduje ya sanar da haka a taron da yan majalisar dattawa

0 News 18/12/2017 18:05:00 ECOWAS: Embroiled in ominous identity crisis

ECOWAS: Embroiled in ominous identity crisis

Tayo Oke In his opening address to the 52nd Economic Community of West African States heads of government meeting in Abuja last Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

cron