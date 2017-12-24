Christmas is an European holiday - Reno Omokri

- Reno Omokri says Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival which the Bible warned us about

- The former aide notes that Christmas is an European from of man not God

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday, December 24, said Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival.

Omokri in a series of tweets, wrote that Christmas is an European and not Christian holiday from of man not from God.

He said: "The first Christmas was in the year 336 AD when the Roman Emperor, Constantine, converted the celebration of a pagan Mass to mark the winter solstice which glorified European deities. That festival was marked on December 25. Christmas has nothing to do with Christ"

Read his tweets below:

NAIJ.com previously reported that a clergyman, Jonathan Olaoye, described the throwing of firecrackers by youths during the Christmas festival as mere fun rather than being scriptural, NAN reports.

Olaoye of the Christ Apostolic Church, Ijomimo Oluwa, Isolo in Lagos, described the practice as being just for fun.

The cleric stated that it does not have anything to do with the birth of Jesus Christ.

Source: Naija.ng