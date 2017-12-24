2017 Christmas, the worst ever – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described this year’s Christmas as the worst ever in the history of the country, even as it called on Nigerians not to despair, but to use the occasion of the festivities to show love, care and encourage one another regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations.
The party expressed worry over Nigerians’ inability to merrily celebrate the yuletide due to economic hardship being experienced in the country since the assumption of office by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The party in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the nation’s economic situation as a national embarrassment which cannot be glossed with deceit, lies and propaganda, urging Nigerians to overcome this very sordid situation by rallying around one another in true love as epitomized in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.
“Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is because of the incompetence of the APC government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.
“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime.
“As we speak, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs,” the statement read, adding that “Nigerians have become ravaged by economic hardship because the APC-led federal government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people. Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer.
“These horrendous realities imposed on us by the APC notwithstanding, we must not become despondent.
“Now that it has become manifest, even by their speeches this season, that those who promised Nigerians El Dorado do not have the littlest capacity to fulfil the smallest of their promises, we as a people must not also abandon ourselves.
“We must therefore rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love.
“The ugly situation we all confront today as a people must therefore serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow as Nigerians join hands with the PDP to restore our dear nation to the path of good governance and national prosperity come 2019.”
Related Articles
Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club’s fans have to be proud of their team’s achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0
FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina
Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they
Union Bank Table Tennis players appreciate management support
Players and officials of Union Bank Table Tennis Club have attributed their recent success at the National Open Table Tennis Championship in Lagos to the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)
A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Debt servicing: FG to concentrate on external borrowings
LAGOS—DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, said yesterday that the Federal Government would focus more on external borrowings to reduce debt
Technical University to commence academic activities in January
Chux Ohai Five years after the National University Commission officially recognised The Technical University, Ibadan, and accredited its courses, the institution is ready to commence full
Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for release of Chibok girls — Report
The Federal Government paid €3m for the release of some Chibok schoolgirls who were in Boko Haram custody, according to Wall Street Journal. In 2014, Boko
Christmas: ‘The Son of Man’
By Albert Afeso Akanbi I MADE the point that even though Jesus may not necessarily have been born on December 25, the essence of his birth is
Most Watched Movies
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Post Your Comment below: >>