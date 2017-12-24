FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they prepare hard and come up with the right tactics.

Super Eagles

Bonfrere, led Nigeria’s Under-23 team to a famous gold medal win at the Atlanta ’96 Olympics beating South American giants Brazil in the semi-final and Argentina in the final. However, Argentina have beaten Nigeria in all their World Cup encounters, but Bonfrere believes that may not happen the fourth time in Russia 2018.

“Nigeria have amazing talents, but lack tactics and good preparation in big games like the World Cup”, Bonfrere said.

“Yes, in Atlanta 1996 Olympics, we prepared well and we won, especially that final against Argentina,”Bonfrere told SCORENigeria.

He submitted that in Russia 2018 the Eagles can progress from the group D pairings regarded as a difficult group with the likes of Argentina, Croatia and Iceland. “If they prepared well, if they get their tactics well, they can come first (in their group),” he predicted.

“But for qualification, yes, they will, at least (come) second from the group.

“Good players, good coach and if they got good tactics, then the Super Eagles can beat Argentina”.