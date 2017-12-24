Removal of roundabouts along Lekki-Epe expressway saves residents N87bn yearly – report

The removal of six roundabouts along the Lekki-Epe Expressway has saved residents and motorists in the corridor about N87billion yearly, a report of the Junction Improvement Works carried out by a construction giant, Planet Projects Limited, has revealed.
The Lekki-Epe road, as at the time it was reconstructed, was designed to accommodate about 30,000 vehicles per day, but the vehicular movement along the axis had since increased to over 50,000 daily, thus necessitating plans to mitigate the impact on traffic.
The traffic situation in the area was further worsened by the delays occasioned by the humongous roundabouts along the corridor with average size of about 2,800sqm which is four plots of land.
As part of the junction improvement works and traffic system management of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration designed to enhance free flow of traffic, the State Government had commissioned the removal of the roundabouts with the view to freeing up more space for traffic.
Six roundabouts were removed including Ikate, Chisco, Jakande, Igbo Efon, Chevron and Victoria Garden City (VGC).
The report of the surveys carried out by Planet Projects after the completion of the project showed that the removal of the roundabouts had saved residents about N240million daily and N87billion yearly based on journey time and fuel saving analysis.
Giving details, the firm in the report said: “Average travel time from the Abraham Adesanya to Lekki Admiralty Tollgate was about 2hours characterized by huge delays especially at the roundabouts.
“This unpalatable and unacceptable traffic situation prompted Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Governor of Lagos State to commission the removal of the roundabouts under the Junction Improvement Works (JIW) project.
“The project involves detailed traffic surveys (Manual Classified Count, Turning Movement Count, Journey Time and Delay survey, e.t.c), Conceptual, Detailed Engineering Designs and Construction executed by Planet Projects Limited (PPL).
“Pre and Post JIW traffic surveys carried out by PPL shows that journey time between Abraham Adesanya and Lekki Admiralty Tollgate has reduced drastically from 2hours to about 36minutes, thus, saving Lekki – Ajah residents (with 60,487 Average Daily Traffic) about N240million daily and N87billion yearly based on journey time and fuel savings analysis,” the report highlighted.
The affected roundabouts were replaced with traffic lights, expansion of the roads and provision of dedicated turning lanes as well as additional lay-bys.
Related Articles
FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads
…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in
Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce
By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club
Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad
When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year, that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump
Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Most Read NewsView all posts
Tackling the codeine and tramadol abuse among Nigerian teenagers
Bukola Adebayo Drugs are sensitive substances that should not be toyed with under any circumstance. Doctors and pharmacists maintain that any medicine in the wrong hands
PDP’ll stop APC’s misrule in Osun, says Omisore
Femi Makinde, Osogbo A former deputy governor of Osun State, Mr. Iyiola Omisore, has said the Peoples Democratic Party in the state will unite to stop
10 eye-popping stunning wedding dresses of 2017
Weddings are the sort of things we can’t help ourselves from pouring over. We are mostly curious about things like who attended, who didn't, how
I’m sure my kids have a nickname for me but I don’t know it — Paul Play
Music producer and singer, Paul I.K Dairo, otherwise called Paul Play, talks about his lessons of fatherhood with TOLUWANI ENIOLA What age did you become a
APC, PDP, not good enough—New parties
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA—SOME of the 21 newly-registered political parties have taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,
Most Watched Movies
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>