Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

“Why I gave goats as prizes to outstanding students”



By Nwafor Sunday

Rev. Fr. Dr. Innocent Nwafor, the parish Catholic Priest of St. Micheal Awgbu, Awka diocese, has pointed out the rationale behind his display of benevolent on distinguished students of Santa Maria nursery and primary school, Egbeani-Ezeawulu Nibo.

One of the reasons he gave was that the poor amongst the distinguished students can sell the goat for school fees and purchase books that will assist widen his scope of knowledge.

Recall that last weekend, a school in Anambra state splashed gifts (Goats) to outstanding students for distinguishing themselves academically in their various classes.

However, when asked on how it started, Fr. Nwafor said, “actually it is an initiative of an NGO called ‘ORA’ based in Austria going on in some Africa countries like Ghana. An office of the NGO happened to be in the community where I worked for some time. Through a friend this was extended to Nigeria”, he said.

However, when quizzed on why the choice of ‘goats’, he opined, “It makes the children to be down to earth.

“In Awgbu where the program has been going on for three years now, some children are learning for the first time the various kinds of goat’s food.

“Secondly, for economic value: The children learn to take care of animal till it begets younger ones. The child sells it and uses the money to pay school fees if in private school or buy novels etc.

“However, they develop their affective domain as they learn to show care to the animals. In that way they can better develop their caring sensibility to follow human beings.

“It will equally help them to develop positive self image. They look at the goat and feel that’s the fruit of my handiwork. I will work harder.”

Speaking on the diagnostic measures to reduce the level of poverty and increase the level of education in the school, Fr. Innocent said, “A lot still needs to be done to bring the school to higher pedestal.

“Things like computer, white board, standard tables for teachers. Scholarship in various areas of excellence but I think the school manager can speak better in this regards”, he finally said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 07:52:00 FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in

0 News 24/12/2017 10:18:00 Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club

0 News 24/12/2017 11:15:00 Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year,  that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/02/2017 03:13:00 Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in

0 Videos 18/11/2017 12:33:00 [VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:19:00 Ghana president plagarism

Ghana president plagarism

0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:19:00 Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 16:59:00 Innoson: Senate criticises EFCC for arresting automaker

Innoson: Senate criticises EFCC for arresting automaker

Innoson Senate criticises EFCC for arresting automaker On Tuesday, December 19, 2017, the anti-graft agency arrested Chukwuma at his Enugu home. Published: 56 minutes ago Chika Ebuzor play Innoson CEO,

0 News 18/12/2017 12:40:00 FLASH | Ramaphosa clinches ANC Presidency, beats Zuma’s ex-wife

FLASH | Ramaphosa clinches ANC Presidency, beats Zuma’s ex-wife

South Africa’s deputy-president, Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected leader of the ruling African National Congress, a pole position that will make him president of the

0 News 21/12/2017 19:49:00 Electrician found dead in pharmacy’s attic suffocated – Autopsy

Electrician found dead in pharmacy’s attic suffocated – Autopsy

Afeez Hanafi A post-mortem carried out on an electrician, Idris Lasisi, who was found dead in the attic of a pharmacy on Abraham Adesanya Low Cost

0 News 19/12/2017 09:31:00 Strategy: Disney World just added Trump to its Hall of Presidents — and people are horrified

Strategy: Disney World just added Trump to its Hall of Presidents — and people are horrified

Strategy Disney World just added Trump to its Hall of Presidents — and people are horrified Published: 27 minutes ago , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago Kate Taylor Disney World

0 News 18/12/2017 07:11:00 Police probe alleged racist attack on City’s Sterling

Police probe alleged racist attack on City’s Sterling

British police are investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault on Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling before the Premier League leaders’ victory against Tottenham Hotspur on

0 News 19/12/2017 09:39:00 Finance: Tesla ticks higher after getting another big Semi preorder (TSLA, UPS)

Finance: Tesla ticks higher after getting another big Semi preorder (TSLA, UPS)

Finance Tesla ticks higher after getting another big Semi preorder (TSLA, UPS) Published: 15 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago Seth Archer UPS just announced it has preordered

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron