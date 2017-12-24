Photos: Yuletide activities

People travelling for the Christmas holiday, despite the fuel scarcity. Yule-tide travellers walking to Rumuola Park to board a vehicle during the weekend in Port Harcourt. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke Christmas holiday: A cross section of People waiting to board vehicleS during the weekend at Bori Camp Busstop, Port Harcourt. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke Christmas holiday: A cross section of People waiting to board vehicle during the weekend at Peace Park, Port Harcourt. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke Christmas holiday: A cross section of People waiting to board vehicle during the weekend at Rumuola Motor, Port Harcourt. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke[/capt [caption id="attachment_915156" align="alignnone" width="412"] Queue at UBA ATM gallery along Aba Road in Port Harcourt weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke Mile one Market in Port Harcourt, weekend before Christmas. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke Long Queque at NNPC Fuel Station at Eleme along Aba Road in Port Harcourt weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.





About the Author: Ada McPepple



