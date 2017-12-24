Photos: Yuletide activities

People travelling for the Christmas holiday, despite the fuel scarcity.
Related Articles
FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads
…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in
Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce
By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club
Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad
When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year, that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But
Most Watched VideosView all posts
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
[Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode
by Mcadioh 31 mins ago0 DMW’s Official disc jockey DJ ECool is here with the visuals to his smash single released a while back titled
Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump
Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.
Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis
The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the
Most Read NewsView all posts
LASU moves to recover over 75% of encroached land — VC
By Elizabeth Uwandu lagos—FOLLOWING the approval of Lagos State government, Lagos State University, LASU Ojo has begun moves to recover about 75% of its encroached land
Former Big brother Naija Debbie-Rise shares adorable new photos to celebrate her birthday
Debie-Rise who was part of the Big brother Naija that ended April this year. She has turned a year older today and has taken to
FG declares Dec 25, 26, Jan 1 public holidays
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 25, Tuesday, 26, 2017 and Monday, January 1, 2018, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing
Man City sign second FIFA eSports player
Manchester City on Friday announced the signing of FIFA eSports player Marcus “ExpectSporting” Jorgensen, who will represent the club around the world on the PlayStation
Photo Of The Day: Desmond Elliot is Father Christmas
Photo Of The Day Desmond Elliot is Father Christmas Desmond Elliot leaves politics for a minute to be Father Christmas for the kids in his constituency. Published:
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Post Your Comment below: >>