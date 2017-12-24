Yuletide: Gov. Ajimobi charges residents to care for less-privileged

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has enjoined Nigerians to shower cash and gifts on the less-privileged this festive season to enable vulnerable compatriots have a feel of Christmas celebration.

Ajimobi said this in statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

The governor urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of true love and sacrifice which the life and times of Jesus Christ epitomised.

Ajimobi urged Christians to use the opportunity of the season to pray for the country’s economic turnaround and political leaders to surmount the challenges assailing the country.

““I congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters on the Christmas celebration.

“” As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I enjoin all to imbibe the spirit of true love and sacrifice for one another.

“”This is the cardinal essence of this season. Let us spare a thought for our less-privileged and vulnerable neighbours by donating gifts in cash and kind to them.

““We should eschew bitterness and hatred. Let us pray for the leadership of our great country as we go into the New Year 2018.

“”As a nation, we might not be where we want to be yet, but we should be thankful to God that we are not where we used to be,’’ he said.
The governor pledged his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the state continues to set the pace in education, agriculture, infrastructure and service delivery.

He said that his administration was on the path to greatness, saying they would not deviate from the ongoing efforts.

