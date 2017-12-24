Yuletide: Gov. Ajimobi charges residents to care for less-privileged

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has enjoined Nigerians to shower cash and gifts on the less-privileged this festive season to enable vulnerable compatriots have a feel of Christmas celebration.
Ajimobi said this in statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.
The governor urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of true love and sacrifice which the life and times of Jesus Christ epitomised.
Ajimobi urged Christians to use the opportunity of the season to pray for the country’s economic turnaround and political leaders to surmount the challenges assailing the country.
““I congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters on the Christmas celebration.
“” As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I enjoin all to imbibe the spirit of true love and sacrifice for one another.
“”This is the cardinal essence of this season. Let us spare a thought for our less-privileged and vulnerable neighbours by donating gifts in cash and kind to them.
““We should eschew bitterness and hatred. Let us pray for the leadership of our great country as we go into the New Year 2018.
“”As a nation, we might not be where we want to be yet, but we should be thankful to God that we are not where we used to be,’’ he said.
The governor pledged his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the state continues to set the pace in education, agriculture, infrastructure and service delivery.
He said that his administration was on the path to greatness, saying they would not deviate from the ongoing efforts.
Related Articles
FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads
…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in
Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce
By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club
Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad
When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year, that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But
Most Watched VideosView all posts
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal
Carina Marshall and her partner Kieran Morris were told before Christmas that they had lost their baby, and discovered recently that there was a surviving
Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling
Journalist and fitness guru Alice Hart-Davis tries out the Zerofat, which promises to help users shed pounds by having them burn calories under infrared light
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Most Read NewsView all posts
Burna Boy arraigned for armed robbery, gets N100, 000 bail
Popular dancehall artiste, Damini Ogulu, who goes by the alias Burna Boy, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being
Poor in the midst of plenty
Sonala Olumhense Growing up in Nigeria, Christmas was the day everyone seemed to look forward to. Where you were at Christmas was invariably where your heart
Buhari signs late vice president Alex Ekwueme's condolence register as he chairs FEC meeting (photos)
- President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, December 21, signed the late vice president Alex Ekueme's condolence register- The president signed the condolence register before the
Kudin Paris Club: Kalli adadin kudin da ko wani jiha ta samu daga kudin Paris Club
A kwanan baya gwamnatin tarayya ta sakar da sauran raguwar kudin paris club kuma ko wani jiha ta samu kaso mai tsoka.Babban ma'aji na tarayya,
Catholic priest jailed for 18 years over child sex abuse
A priest was jailed for 18 years on Thursday for sexual abusing boys at a top British Catholic school in crimes dating back to the
Christmas: LASG begins massive road repair
The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it had begun massive road repair across the state to ensure smooth transportation during Christmas celebration. Mr Temidayo Erinle,
Most Watched Movies
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>