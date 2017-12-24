Okowa preaches peace, love at christmas

*Urges Nigerians To Live In Peace

AS Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, saying it’s a season to celebrate peaceful co-existence and show love to one another.

The Governor’s message was contained in a statement on Sunday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, wherein he tasked Christians to offer special prayers during the yuletide for greater peace, love, unity, peaceful co-existence and progress of Nigeria.

“I call on all Christians; indeed, all Deltans and all residents in Delta State, to reflect on the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives and activities so that Nigeria and indeed the world would be a better place for all of us. I congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season. I advise all of you to use the festive period for sober reflections and total spiritual renewals and devotion towards living in peace and harmony with adherents of other religions.

“The birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated at Christmas, should be used to promote peace, love, understanding and unity, including the display of the spirit of tolerance in the accomplishment of our vision of building a better State and country. I wish to admonish all Christians to emulate Jesus Christ in words and deeds, imbibe the core lessons of freedom, love, tolerance, sacrifice, generosity and peaceful co-existence, which Christ stood for.

The Governor commended Christian religious leaders and their counterparts of other faiths in the State for conducting themselves peacefully in their religious activities and for joining government in promoting religious and ethnic harmony in the State.

“I urge all Christian and other religious leaders not to relent in their prayers for peace, unity and development of the State. I encourage all Nigerians to always portray the positive sides of the country and de-emphasize it’s negative sides as it is the only way our dear country will assume its pride of place in the comity of nations.

This administration remains dedicated to pursuing more people-oriented policies and programmes, which have direct bearing on the lives of our people. It is my sincere hope and assurance that the New Year 2018 would usher in more progress, greater prosperity and endearing fulfilment for all Deltans.

“In spite of several challenges we have had to contend with as a State, I believe that we can all look forward to 2018 and beyond with greater optimism and hope. We remain fully committed to delivering on our SMART Agenda which will see more people empowered and more projects delivered in the coming year.

While wishing Christians a wonderful season, Okowa called on all Deltans, Nigerians to extend goodwill to others in the spirit of Christmas.

“I wish all Deltans and indeed all Nigerians, a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year in advance as I pray for the warmth of God’s love to fill every heart and home.

“Have a peaceful and merry Christmas,’’ Okowa said.