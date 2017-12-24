Christmas: Saraki calls for prayers for peace, unity of Nigeria

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Christian faithful in the country as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as symbolised by the Christmas festivities.
Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu in Abuja, also urged Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of the country.
He called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasises tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another, among other virtues.
“The yuletide season presents us an opportunity once more to love, share and forgive. I urge all Nigerians to utilise the period to pray for unity, peace and prosperity in the nation.
“We must also rededicate ourselves to the true virtues of faith in God, love for one another, honesty and peaceful co-existence. It is time to make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily lives,” Saraki said.
Saraki also said that the 8th Senate and indeed the National Assembly would continue to strive to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.
He added that the legislature would always work assiduously to ensure that Nigeria took its rightful global position through relevant legislations and timely interventions.
“I wish all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance,” he said.
Related Articles
FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads
…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in
Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce
By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club
Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad
When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year, that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode
by Mcadioh 31 mins ago0 DMW’s Official disc jockey DJ ECool is here with the visuals to his smash single released a while back titled
Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide
Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman
A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
Most Read NewsView all posts
New PDP faction is a `fallacy, sham of no repute’ – says PDP Chieftain
A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, Chief Alexander Mwolwus on Thursday described the parallel PDP faction as `a fallacy and sham
Nigerian, International Groups Condemn Attack On EFCC Chairman
HEDA Resource Centre and its International partners - Global Witness, Corner House, Re:Common and World Anti-Corruption Research Network - have received with shock the news
Obaseki: Projections of a new Nigeria political economy
By Dele Ailemen BASED on my lifelong advocacy for labour rights, peoples’ power and the legitimacy of the media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm,
Fayose: Governor got $10K on behalf of each delegates but paid N50K - APC
Fayose Governor got $10K on behalf of each delegates but paid N50K - APC A total of 92 delegates who represented Ekiti State were said to have
Gridlock: Imohimi Edgal orders deployment of officers to ease traffic
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal has ordered the deployment of a sizable chunk of police workforce in the State Police Command to
Most Watched Movies
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
My Empire
My Empire
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Post Your Comment below: >>