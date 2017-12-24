Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Christmas: Saraki calls for prayers for peace, unity of Nigeria



The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Christian faithful in the country as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as symbolised by the Christmas festivities.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu in Abuja, also urged Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of the country.

He called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasises tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another, among other virtues.

“The yuletide season presents us an opportunity once more to love, share and forgive. I urge all Nigerians to utilise the period to pray for unity, peace and prosperity in the nation.

“We must also rededicate ourselves to the true virtues of faith in God, love for one another, honesty and peaceful co-existence. It is time to make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily lives,” Saraki said.

Saraki also said that the 8th Senate and indeed the National Assembly would continue to strive to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

He added that the legislature would always work assiduously to ensure that Nigeria took its rightful global position through relevant legislations and timely interventions.

“I wish all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance,” he said.

