Photos: Looking for money at ATM

Queque at many banks’ Automated Teller Machine gallery look for money.
Related Articles
FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads
…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in
Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce
By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club
Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad
When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year, that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But
Most Watched VideosView all posts
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
Most Read NewsView all posts
Eni, Shell to stand trial in Italy over bribery, corruption in purchase of Nigeria oil block
Italian giant Eni and fellow petroleum company Shell will stand trial in Italy over allegations of bribery and corruption in the 2011 purchase of an
Nigerian Senate blocks sale of national assets by executive
- The Nigerian Senate has blocked the proposed sales of national assets by the executive arm of government- The Senate president Bukola Saraki said the
I’ve only met Bobrisky once in my life – Denrele Edun
Whenever Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky’s name is mentioned, Denrele Edun comes to the mind of people. Though he had once asked Nigerians to
#NotTooYoungToRun | I can lead Nigeria to a Prosperous Future – Adamu Garba II
Thirty-five-year-old Adamu Garba II is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, a leading cloud computing company, headquartered in Lagos. At
The Thrills and Frills of Christmas
By Awa Kalu, SAN The smell of Christmas, once more, is in the air. An annual reminder of the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Christmas
Most Watched Movies
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
Post Your Comment below: >>