Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Buhari’s documentary has no link with fuel scarcity – Adesina



Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has dismissed assertion that the timing of the airing of 55-minute documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari is faulty considering the hardships being experienced by Nigerians occasioned by fuel scarcity.

Adesina, who was responding to reactions online over the planned airing of the documentary on NTA and Channels Television on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, observed that some of the comments were borne out of genuine concern.

Femi Adesina

The aide, who is the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, however, condemned other comments which he said were “virulent, coming from inveterate complainers’’.

“I have read a lot of reactions, particularly online, on the timing of the airing of the documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari, slated for Dec. 24 and 25, respectively, by 8 p.m on NTA and Channels Television.

“Some of the comments are borne out of genuine concern, which we appreciate, while others are virulent, coming from inveterate complainers.

“Fault finding is the stock-in-trade of such people, and if they mistakenly find themselves in Heaven, they would even complain against God. They have no other pastime.

“The reactions mainly dwell on the fact that a documentary showing the human side of the President (as against the well-known iron and steel) is coming at a time there is severe fuel scarcity in the country.

“And I say, why not? Is life all about doom and gloom? Must we sit in ashes and wear sackcloth perpetually, and ignore the brighter side of life? God forbid!’’

Adesina attributed the ongoing fuel scarcity to what he described as “a combination of SNAFU (Situation Normal All Fouled Up) in the distribution process of petrol, and deliberate mischief and sabotage by some marketers, who want to force the hands of government to increase the pump price.’’

He stated that the situation was further compounded by hoarding of products, and panic buying.

He, however, reassured that the Federal Government was working round the clock to restore normalcy in the oil sector.

“Should we then be perpetually like King Lear at his worst, and consign ourselves to the doldrums occasioned by fuel scarcity at a festive period? No.

“Despite the temporal pains, life must continue, and we must look at the cheery side, while government works hard to bring succour.

“That is why I disagree with armchair critics, who wail at the drop of a hat. Millions of Nigerians appreciate President Buhari, love him passionately, and would watch the airing of the documentary, which shows the President in a perspective not very well known before.

“It’s a spice for the holiday season, and not even ephemeral fuel crisis would dampen the enthusiasm of positive minded Nigerians,’’ he added

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 07:52:00 FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in

0 News 24/12/2017 10:18:00 Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club

0 News 24/12/2017 11:15:00 Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year,  that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:19:00 Ghana president plagarism

Ghana president plagarism

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:14:00 Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 07:02:00 Party registration: All Grassroots Alliance commends INEC

Party registration: All Grassroots Alliance commends INEC

The leadership of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for confirming the party’s registration alongside other 21 political parties

0 News 22/12/2017 19:50:00 Traffic wardens set to receive rewards

Traffic wardens set to receive rewards

Traffic Wardens across Nigeria are set to receive rewards for their selfless service in keeping the roads hassle-free throughout the year. The rewards in form

0 News 23/12/2017 13:05:00 Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182

The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines hit 182 early Sunday, with 153 people still missing, police said. Tropical Storm Tembin has

0 News 20/12/2017 13:48:00 Tech: NASA is about to announce the finalists of its next $1 billion space mission

Tech: NASA is about to announce the finalists of its next $1 billion space mission

Tech NASA is about to announce the finalists of its next $1 billion space mission Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 16 minutes ago Dave Mosher Scientists have pitched

0 News 19/12/2017 20:34:00 142 medals won at LAIF by 19 agencies

142 medals won at LAIF by 19 agencies

By Princewill Ekwujuru A TOTAL of 142 medals were won by 19 agencies at the just concluded 2017 Lagos Advertising Ideas and festival, LAIF awards organised by

0 News 19/12/2017 07:44:00 Happy birthday Bukola Saraki

Happy birthday Bukola Saraki

NAIJ.com celebrates with Bukola Saraki as he turns a year older.The Senate president who was born on December 19, 1962 is 55 years old today.We

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

cron