Christmas: Akinlade greets Nigerians, urges love, tolerance

By Gabriel Olawale
A leading governorship aspirant in Ogun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, has enjoined Nigerians especially Christians in Ogun State to imbibe and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ by upholding his virtues and ideals.
In a special Christmas message signed by Akinlade said that the 2017 Christmas which is to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ is significant in Ogun State because the APC government in the state has laid a good foundation for development and growth that successive generations can build on.
While calling on citizens to see the celebration as an avenue for the rededication of their lives to service and nation building, the Baba Adinni of Yewa land urged for genuine love, respect for one another, generosity and kindness in the Gateway state and the society.
Akinlade, a three-time federal lawmaker said: “Christmas signifies hope and salvation brought to the world in need of redemption. The world would be a better place if the values and virtues reflected by the holy birth of Christ, especially love for one another were practiced faithfully.
“The central message of Jesus Christ is love, therefore we should eschew violence and desist from any action or utterances that can cause chaos and confusion or outright breakdown of law and order in our state.
While lauding the progress the state under the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the former representative of Yewa South/Ipokia federal constituency, said the governor has uplifted the standard of governance in the state, enjoining all residents in the state to continue their support for the government.
Akinlade, who is one of the aspirants for the 2019 governorship ticket of the APC in Ogun State, further urged citizens of the state to continue to support the Amosun-led administration, adding that the state is poised for more giant strides in the New Year.
