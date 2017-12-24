Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

New party AGA threatens to unseat Buhari, zones presidency to North, S/East



Newly registered political party, All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has threatened to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

The party said it plans to achieve this by fielding a presidential candidate from the north-eastern part of the country, in the presidential election come 2019.

President Buhari arrives Paris Ahead of the One Planet Summit in France

Prof. Yekinni Salimonu, the National Publicity Secretary of the party who said this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday also said the party would also seek its vice-president from the south-eastern part of the country.

“We have observed that in the last 50 years, the north-eastern and south-eastern parts of the country had no opportunity to produce civilian presidents,” he observed.

He said the party held emergency national executive committee’s meeting after its registration at the party secretariat in Gwagwalada, Abuja on Dec. 22, where some decisions were taken.

Salimonu said the party agreed to adopt indirect primaries for nomination of presidential and governorship candidates.

“AGA will, by referendum, promote modified presidential system with single legislative chamber, and a six-year single tenure for president and governors.

“The new system will not accommodate constituency projects, while professional support staff will be on part time,” he said.

Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo, National Chairman of AGA, was quoted in the statement as saying that the party would promote the unity and indivisibility of the country, co-existence of constituents’ geo-political zones and ensure that minority interest was protected.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 07:52:00 FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in

0 News 24/12/2017 10:18:00 Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club

0 News 24/12/2017 11:15:00 Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year,  that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/01/2017 21:14:00 FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:45:00 Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 11:39:00 El Clasico: Hurting Madrid refuse to throw in the towel – Zidane

El Clasico: Hurting Madrid refuse to throw in the towel – Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane accepted responsibility for a bruising 3-0 El Clasico defeat on Saturday that left the European champions 14 points adrift of

0 News 22/12/2017 20:59:00 Davido speaks on supremacy battle with Wizkid, friends’ death

Davido speaks on supremacy battle with Wizkid, friends’ death

This year has been a bittersweet one for Davido. Apart from releasing monstrous hits and bagging international awards, he also lost three of his close

0 News 20/12/2017 04:59:00 Australians spend $1.23 bn on air conditioners annually – survey

Australians spend $1.23 bn on air conditioners annually – survey

Australia spends 1.23 billion dollars on air conditioners annually, according to a survey by finder.com.au. According to the survey released on Wednesday, out of 2,017 respondents,

0 News 19/12/2017 05:42:00 Nigerian man set to marry his secondary school mate, reveals how they reconnected through NAIJ.com

Nigerian man set to marry his secondary school mate, reveals how they reconnected through NAIJ.com

- NAIJ.com reader Ibelegbu Cherechukwu Godswill recently revealed how his life changed for the better after he reconnected with his secondary school mate- Godswill had

0 News 23/12/2017 09:40:00 Chelsea frustrated in Everton stalemate

Chelsea frustrated in Everton stalemate

Chelsea wasted a chance to move level on points with second placed Manchester United as Everton maintained their improvement under Sam Allardyce in a 0-0

0 News 20/12/2017 02:38:00 Ocean's 8: Watch Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway in new trailer

Ocean's 8: Watch Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway in new trailer

Ocean's 8 Watch Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway in new trailer Ocean's 8' trailer has been released and it has sent a lot of shocking waves as

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron