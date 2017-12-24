New party AGA threatens to unseat Buhari, zones presidency to North, S/East

Newly registered political party, All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has threatened to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

The party said it plans to achieve this by fielding a presidential candidate from the north-eastern part of the country, in the presidential election come 2019.

Prof. Yekinni Salimonu, the National Publicity Secretary of the party who said this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday also said the party would also seek its vice-president from the south-eastern part of the country.

“We have observed that in the last 50 years, the north-eastern and south-eastern parts of the country had no opportunity to produce civilian presidents,” he observed.

He said the party held emergency national executive committee’s meeting after its registration at the party secretariat in Gwagwalada, Abuja on Dec. 22, where some decisions were taken.

Salimonu said the party agreed to adopt indirect primaries for nomination of presidential and governorship candidates.

“AGA will, by referendum, promote modified presidential system with single legislative chamber, and a six-year single tenure for president and governors.

“The new system will not accommodate constituency projects, while professional support staff will be on part time,” he said.

Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo, National Chairman of AGA, was quoted in the statement as saying that the party would promote the unity and indivisibility of the country, co-existence of constituents’ geo-political zones and ensure that minority interest was protected.