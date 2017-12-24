APC governor sends heartwarming Christmas message to residents, assures workers of constant salaries in 2018

- Governor Samuel Ortom has sent a heart-warming message to Benue citizens
- The message is in commemoration of the 2017 Christmas celebration
- The governor used the opportunity to call for peace and unity in the state
Governor Samuel of Ortom have urged Benue citizens to use the commemoration of the 2017 Christmas celebration to reexamine and redirect their paths aright.
In a message sent to NAIJ.com by his spokesman, Mr Terver Akase on Sunday, December 23, the governor advised the citizens to embrace peace, harmony, tolerance and show love to one another as Christ taught His followers.
He promised the people of his state that his government will continue to demonstrate commitment to the overall development of the state.
Governor Ortom assured residents of the state that their security is guaranteed during the festive period. Photo credit: Terver Akase
READ ALSO: Blackmail by ghost workers won't stop downsizing of Benue wage bill - Ortom
He said: “Our determination is anchored on the conviction that our people deserve nothing less than the best of service delivery that any responsible government can give to its people.
“You are aware of the recent steps we took in the area of security which culminated in the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment of Ranches Law among other bold steps to end impunity and wanton destruction of lives and property in the state.
“Our administration values the life of every Benue person and will at all times guarantee the safety of the people.”
He assured them that his government has provided adequate support to security agencies to ensure that all parts of the state remain crime-free during the Christmas and New Year season, urging them to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation.
On salaries, the governor stated that, The efforts we have made through the committee headed by my deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu, to reduce the bloated wage bill of the state from N7.8 billion to a manageable level are yielding results.
“I am optimistic that as we enter year 2018, we will resume the payment of workers' salaries as and when due. As I have said repeatedly, the worker deserves his wages.
“A few days ago, I presented the 2018 Budget to the State House of Assembly which is christened 'Budget of Rural Transformation Consolidation'. Our plan as contained in the 2018 Appropriation Bill is to ensure that the development efforts we are making in various communities of the state with the construction of rural roads, health and school facilities, electrification, water supply and other critical infrastructure are sustained.
“Our commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law remains unflinching. As I have said on many occasions, there is no sacred cow in our administration. We will continue to run an open-door and people-oriented government; a government that often tells its people the true position of resources of the state.
“We do not claim to have monopoly of knowledge, so we will at all times be available to receive advice on issues of governance from Benue people home and in the diaspora. That's the only way we can deepen democracy in our dear state.”
He prayed that this year’s Christmas celebration “strengthen our faith in the affairs of the state and country,” expressing optimism that things will certainly get better.
Two months ago, Governor Ortom declared a state of emergency on payment of salaries in Benue as labour unions in the state insist on prompt payment of salaries, despite the financial realities on ground.
The governor had lamented over the high wage bill in the state implemented by the past administration, which he said made things difficult for his government.
READ ALSO:Governor Ortom urges Senate committee on works to check activities of FERMA
APC chieftains in Benue state say PDP has nothing to offer - on NAIJ.com TV[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads
…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in
Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce
By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club
Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad
When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year, that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide
Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Most Read NewsView all posts
Aregbesola flags off N48.7bn water project in Ilesa
By Gbenga Olarinoye Osogbo — OSUN State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola yesterday flagged-off the N48.7Billion Ilesa water supply and sanitation project. The water project, with 60,000 cubic
UBEC to rebuild public schools with N2.4bn
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Universal Basic Education Commission is set to spend the sum of N2,460,300,000 on the rehabilitation of public schools across the country in
Tonto Dikeh: Actress set to premiere reality TV show, "King Tonto"
Tonto Dikeh Actress set to premiere reality TV show, "King Tonto" A promo clip revealed Dikeh as she battled with the aftermath of her failed marriage. Published: 6
Ekiti APC, Fayose fight over debt profile
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State and Governor Ayodele Fayose have disagreed over the state’s N56bn debt profile allegedly released by
FBN Holdings renames merchant banking, asset management businesses
FBN Holdings Plc has announced the renaming of all entities under its merchant banking and asset management group. These are FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Asset Management,
Four policemen killed by separatists in Cameroon
Four police officers were killed in an attack by suspected separatists in Cameroon’s English-speaking region on Monday, a government minister said, the latest violence to
Most Watched Movies
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>