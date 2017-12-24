Ekiti election: Jubilation as PDP clears 17 chairmanship, 177 councillorship seats

- All 16 local government chairmanship and 177 Councillorship seats in in Ekiti state has been cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
- Justice Kayode Bamisile, the chairman of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission said the elections were free and fair
- The ruling All Progressives Congress boycotted the election, alleging lack of trust
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 16 local government chairmanship and 177 Councillorship seats in the local polls conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday.
Addressing newsmen and other stakeholders, Chairman of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC), rtd. Justice Kayode Bamisile, said the elections were peaceful, free and fair.
He said according to results turned-in by all the Returning Officers, who were senior academic staff members from tertiary institutions in Ekiti and Ondo states, PDP swept the poll.
In Ido Osi, council, PDP’s Aladedemi Tunde was declared winner having polled a total of 24,432 votes against his closest in National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) candidate who polled 121.
In Ekiti East, PDP’s Ogundana Sikiru Sunday was winner having polled 27, 918 votes against candidate of the NDLP who polled 231 votes
Also in Irepodun Ifelodun council, PDP’s Dapo Olagunju won having polled 31,724 votes against candidate of the ADP who polled 1361 votes.
In Moba LGA, PDP’s Ayeni James emerged winner having polled 20,444 votes to defeat candidate of the ADP who polled 237.
In Ikere-Ekiti, PDP’s Ayeni Ezekiel, polled 22,354, to emerge winner and in Oye LGA, Sunday Alonge of PDP polled 29,380 to emerge a winner.
Ikole LGA has Abiola Olukayode of the PDP who polled 29,956 while in Efon LGA, Yemi Owoeye, emerged winner with 11,900 votes.
In Ekiti South West, Omolase Lanre of the PDP polled 24,657, to emerge winner while Akindele Ogidi also of PDP in Gbonyin LGA scored 24,940 to emerge the winner.
In Ise-Orun LGA, Kolawole Oluropo polled 26,420 to emerge winner and in Ekiti West LGA, Ayodeji Daniel polled 23,162 to emerge the winner.
Also in Emure LG, PDP’s Olubayode Okeya polled 15,293 votes against ADP’s candidate who polled 201 votes, as the winner.
In Ilejemeje LGA, PDP’s Awolola Sunday Johnson polled 7303 to emerge winner.
In Ijero LGA, Bayo Ojo, PDP’s Dada Biodun emerged winner having polled 23,587 votes as against the candidate of the NDLP who scored 233.
In Ado Ekiti council, PDP’s Bamisile Clement emerged winner by polling 43,262 votes against ADP’s candidate who polled 770 votes
The EKSIEC boss expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for supporting the state’s electoral umpire to achieve a peaceful, free and fair electiion
“We took our work seriously and put in the best, hence we have conducted a free and fair election. We had visited all LGAs, traditional rulers, security agencies, political parties and others to seek for their support and for them to mobilise their people for participation in the poll
“They had showed readiness for election and fullfiled their promise to vote. We have protected our people’s rights in deciding cautiously their representatives
“We particularly appreciate Gov. Ayo Fayose for strengthening democracy. It is an indisputable fact that he always follow the constitutional dictates to conduct LG elections as at when due
“LG is closest to the people, this is why it’s election is very important. The use of caretaker committee is an aberration which we must all reject. We appreciate all stakeholders
“In totality, PDP has won all the 16 council and councillorship seats. I appreciate Ekiti people for peaceful conduct.
“I implore all to accept the results, no victor nor vanquished as we are all working together for good of all. Certificates of return to be given to all winners in not too-distant time”, he said
NAN reports that the All Progressives Congress boycotted the exercise, owing to alleged lack of trust in the election managers.
Five other parties participated, they are the Action Democratic Party, National Democratic Liberty Party, PDP, People’s Party of Nigeria, and Social Democratic Party.
NAIJ.com previously reported that the unilateral endorsement of the deputy governor of Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola by Governor Ayodele Fayose as the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to generate controversies.
While some people believe the move is a political strategy deployed by Fayose to retain the state, others believe it has a secret undertone to it.
“The governor might only be deploying a radical tactic to ensure that his choice candidate emerge as his successor in 2018,” an observer said.
