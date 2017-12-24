Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad



When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year,  that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans.

But sport at Christmas is not all bad, right?

BBC Sport has asked players from the Golden State Warriors how they cope with playing in the NBA on the biggest holiday of the year.

And we’ve spoken to the Pittsburgh Steelers about their mammoth 1,143-mile Christmas Eve journey to play Houston Texans in the NFL.

There’s also the manager who recently lost his wife to cancer, who is grateful for the “focus” of trying to lead his team to glory in one of Europe’s oldest cup competitions on Christmas Day.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel 2,154 miles to the west coast to play Golden State on Christmas Day.

This is the 70th year the NBA has held games on 25 December – the tradition dates back to 1947, the year after the league was started.

It is the third consecutive year the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State will meet on Christmas Day and the game is a repeat of June’s NBA finals, which the Warriors won.

“If the NBA schedules you to play on Christmas, Day it’s an honour,” Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson said.

“I remember watching as a kid and to be a part of it as an adult is so special, doing what you love on a beautiful holiday.”

The Warriors are the home team this year, meaning Cleveland will have to travel 2,154 miles to the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Indeed, this is the 27th time the Warriors have played on Christmas Day, with the New York Knicks playing in a record 52nd Christmas Day game this year.

‘You understand the sacrifices.’

This is the second year in a row the Pittsburgh Steelers have played on Christmas Day.

The team have already won the AFC North Championship and, with the play-offs around the corner, their vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan says it is “business as usual.”

On Christmas Eve, around 130 players and staff will make the three-hour flight on a chartered plane to Houston, returning after the game on Christmas night. The only nod to the festivities might be that the team’s dinner at the hotel could be “dressed up” on 24 December.

“We all appreciate Christmas and spending time with the family, but in this business, you understand the sacrifices you need to make,” Khan said.

The players will get 26 December off as Tuesday is their usual rest day, but will be back the following day working towards their New Year’s Eve game.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 07:52:00 FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

FIFA sanction: Don’t sweep this disgrace under the carpet, Abdulraman pleads

…Rohr, assistants should lose 3 months salary Abdulraman Abdulrazak can be described as a soccer buff.. He is surely one. He is also deeply rooted in

0 News 24/12/2017 10:18:00 Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

By Emmanuel Okogba The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club

0 News 24/12/2017 11:15:00 Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

Why sport on Christmas Day is actually not all bad

When the Premier League opted against having a Christmas Eve fixture this year,  that was widely heralded as a victory for the travelling football fans. But

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/01/2017 20:26:00 World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now

0 Videos 25/01/2017 00:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from

0 Videos 03/03/2017 03:58:00 Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 02:25:00 Price of cooking gas jumps by 21% in November

Price of cooking gas jumps by 21% in November

..Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene prices drop by 1.3% By Adaeze Okechukwu The average price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) rose by 21.16 percent, year-on-year in November. Also the

0 News 22/12/2017 12:31:00 I didn’t justify fuel scarcity, Fayemi says

I didn’t justify fuel scarcity, Fayemi says

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has denied justifying the current fuel scarcity that has left many commuters stranded in different

0 News 19/12/2017 05:41:00 Aisha Buhari empowers 500 youths in Kano with vocational skills

Aisha Buhari empowers 500 youths in Kano with vocational skills

- Aisha Buhari presents certificates to 500 graduates trained on modern fish farming, paint making, shoe and bags making as well as leather works- The

0 News 19/12/2017 11:37:00 SAT exam - registration and reporting fees in Nigeria

SAT exam - registration and reporting fees in Nigeria

One has to pay some fees to sit for SAT exam. It is not just about passing of the test itself, but using your SAT

0 News 21/12/2017 13:10:00 Pochettino defends Kane, Alli after ugly fouls

Pochettino defends Kane, Alli after ugly fouls

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says there was no malice behind the ugly tackles made by Harry Kane and Dele Alli during last week’s heavy defeat

0 News 20/12/2017 07:59:00 “Okorocha Is Not A Role Model For Anything”-Pat Utomi Slams Imo State governor

“Okorocha Is Not A Role Model For Anything”-Pat Utomi Slams Imo State governor

Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, a Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, has dismissed the Imo state governor, Mr. Rochas Okorocha, as unworthy to be labeled a

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron