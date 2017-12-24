Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Xmas: Ashafa preaches hope, love among Nigerians



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As Christians and Nigerians celebrate Christmas today in commemoration of the holy birth of Jesus Christ, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District has urged Nigerians not to despair in the current economic challenge in the country, but to keep hope alive for better years to come.

In his Christmas message through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Olasunkanmi Adebowale, Ashafa expressed felicitation with Christian brothers and sisters in the Lagos East Senatorial district and indeed across the length and breadth of the country Nigeria, on the commemoration and celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas.

*Senator Ashafa

He said, “This yuletide season does not only commemorate the birth of Christ “the Prince of Peace”, it also signifies to the Christian community, the arrival of good tidings of love, comfort and joy.

“I therefore seize this opportunity to encourage Nigerians as we move out of economic recession that there is hope in the horizon and call on all Nigerians to meditate and act on on this timeless message. It is a good time to love, by expressing love to one another no matter our religious or ethnic differences.

“I also use this medium to identify with all Nigerians as we go through this challenging period of of unavailability of Petrol across the country. Let us comfort one another with good cheer as I am certain that the Federal Government, ably led by President Muhamadu Buhari is working assiduously to settle whatever the cause of these temporary challenges may be.

“Let the present circumstances not rob us of another critical component of the season which is Joy. Let us therefore ensure that not only are our tables filled with the goodies that characterize the season, but also that the tables of the less privileged amongst are filled as well. This is a good way to share the joy.

“As we join the Christians in commemorating the birth of “the Prince of Peace’, I also call on all Nigerians to remain peaceful throughout this period, as peace remains the bedrock of all development and co-existence of any community,. I wish you all Merry Christmas.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 13:12:00 Umar-led board responsible for our failure to organise divisional leagues, NBBF official says

Umar-led board responsible for our failure to organise divisional leagues, NBBF official says

Babatunde Ogunade, Vice-President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), says the Tijani Umar-led group of the federation is responsible for the failure of the national league

0 News 24/12/2017 12:14:00 Our season of famine‘ll be over by March 2018, Aregbesola tells Osun workers

Our season of famine‘ll be over by March 2018, Aregbesola tells Osun workers

-Only 28 Per cent Receives Modulated SalaryBy Gbenga Olarinoye, OsogboGovernor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has assured workers in the state that the financial

0 News 24/12/2017 13:08:00 Breaking: EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma

Breaking: EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fraud charges against Innoson Motors and Innocent Chukwuma, the embattled chairman of the company.The third defendant in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:45:00 Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 21:09:00 Eavesdropper

Eavesdropper

House of commotion In the last few weeks, a particular political caucus known for running riot at the top of affairs in the country for several

0 News 20/12/2017 21:48:00 AFF ‘Disrupt’ Conference highlights policy, funding gaps in Fintech startups

AFF ‘Disrupt’ Conference highlights policy, funding gaps in Fintech startups

By Franklin Alli Access Bank Plc’s Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF) Disrupt Conference 2017 has highlighted lack of policy and funding as major issues facing startups in

0 News 24/12/2017 06:46:00 Police declare members of “Malaysian Boys’’ gang wanted in Enugu

Police declare members of “Malaysian Boys’’ gang wanted in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has declared members of  the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang wanted for alleged criminal activities. Police said the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang have

0 News 21/12/2017 10:35:00 I don't sleep around, I have great respect for my body - Charly Boy finally reveals 8 things that makes him look young

I don't sleep around, I have great respect for my body - Charly Boy finally reveals 8 things that makes him look young

Editor's note: In this piece, ace presenter and musician, Charles 'Charly Boy' Oputa reveals details of activities that has helped maintain a youthful look.He also

0 News 19/12/2017 19:44:00 Air Peace blames power failure for flight delays

Air Peace blames power failure for flight delays

Air Peace has attributed the delay and cancellation of some its flights on Monday and Tuesday to a power surge at the General Aviation Terminal

0 News 19/12/2017 11:51:00 The recipe for a delicious Ofe Akwu soup

The recipe for a delicious Ofe Akwu soup

Banga soup is one of the most popular Nigerian cuisine. People usually use the palm nut extract or juice for cooking it. Banga stew is

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

cron