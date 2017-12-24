Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Do not drag President Buhari's name into Kano APC crisis - Presidency warns



- Presidency has reacted to allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari is behind the removal of the Kano state chairman of the APC

- Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, has described the accusation as false

- He warned against dragging the name of the president into the removal of the APC chairman in Kano state

The presidency has warned against dragging the name of President Muhammadu Buhari into the removal of the Chairman of Kano chapter of the APC, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, from office.

A presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, December 24.

Shehu described as false, the accusation that Buhari was behind the removal of the erstwhile All Progressives Congress chairman in Kano State.

The presidential aide was reacting to the allegations made by a political support group at a press conference in Kano.

The group named itself “Concerned Members of the APC in Kano State.”

He stated that at no time did the president involved himself in the internal conflict of any APC chapter in the country, and would never do so.

“President Buhari would not risk his integrity to support one side against the other in the affairs the APC or any other political party anywhere in the country.

“Anybody who knows the president’s principles would not believe any allegation linking Buhari to interference in the election or removal of party leaders across the country, he added.

He noted that Buhari was accused in the past of not taking control of the National Assembly by imposing some people on the legislature as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Shehu said that it was ironical that the president would now be accused of abandoning those principles to order the removal of the chairman.

“I am 100 percent convinced that this group, which is being associated with the respected senator representing Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, did not seek his permission before dragging President Buhari’s name into this matter.

“Kwankwaso knows President Buhari too well to reduce him to this level,” he said.

The presidential aide therefore advised the group to stop belittling the person and office of the president by dragging his name into their local party quarrels.

He added that it was unfair to attack the president over an issue he knew nothing about.

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, fresh crisis has surfaced in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano state chapter, with the latest resignation of the state party chairman.

The resignation was confirmed by an aide to the commissioner of Information, Faizu Alfindiki, Premium Times reports.

The party chairman, Mr Abbas, had been previously indicted in the clash between Kano state governor, Abdullai Ganduje and his deputy, Hafizu Abubakar.

How workaholic Governor Ganduje is transforming Kano state on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

