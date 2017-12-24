Do not drag President Buhari's name into Kano APC crisis - Presidency warns

- Presidency has reacted to allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari is behind the removal of the Kano state chairman of the APC
- Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, has described the accusation as false
- He warned against dragging the name of the president into the removal of the APC chairman in Kano state
The presidency has warned against dragging the name of President Muhammadu Buhari into the removal of the Chairman of Kano chapter of the APC, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, from office.
A presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, December 24.
READ ALSO: EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma
Shehu described as false, the accusation that Buhari was behind the removal of the erstwhile All Progressives Congress chairman in Kano State.
The presidential aide was reacting to the allegations made by a political support group at a press conference in Kano.
The group named itself “Concerned Members of the APC in Kano State.”
He stated that at no time did the president involved himself in the internal conflict of any APC chapter in the country, and would never do so.
“President Buhari would not risk his integrity to support one side against the other in the affairs the APC or any other political party anywhere in the country.
“Anybody who knows the president’s principles would not believe any allegation linking Buhari to interference in the election or removal of party leaders across the country, he added.
He noted that Buhari was accused in the past of not taking control of the National Assembly by imposing some people on the legislature as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Shehu said that it was ironical that the president would now be accused of abandoning those principles to order the removal of the chairman.
“I am 100 percent convinced that this group, which is being associated with the respected senator representing Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, did not seek his permission before dragging President Buhari’s name into this matter.
“Kwankwaso knows President Buhari too well to reduce him to this level,” he said.
The presidential aide therefore advised the group to stop belittling the person and office of the president by dragging his name into their local party quarrels.
He added that it was unfair to attack the president over an issue he knew nothing about.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app
According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, fresh crisis has surfaced in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano state chapter, with the latest resignation of the state party chairman.
The resignation was confirmed by an aide to the commissioner of Information, Faizu Alfindiki, Premium Times reports.
The party chairman, Mr Abbas, had been previously indicted in the clash between Kano state governor, Abdullai Ganduje and his deputy, Hafizu Abubakar.
How workaholic Governor Ganduje is transforming Kano state on NAIJ.com TV.[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Umar-led board responsible for our failure to organise divisional leagues, NBBF official says
Babatunde Ogunade, Vice-President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), says the Tijani Umar-led group of the federation is responsible for the failure of the national league
Our season of famine‘ll be over by March 2018, Aregbesola tells Osun workers
-Only 28 Per cent Receives Modulated SalaryBy Gbenga Olarinoye, OsogboGovernor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has assured workers in the state that the financial
Breaking: EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fraud charges against Innoson Motors and Innocent Chukwuma, the embattled chairman of the company.The third defendant in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman
A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one
[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign
Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video
This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in
Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling
Journalist and fitness guru Alice Hart-Davis tries out the Zerofat, which promises to help users shed pounds by having them burn calories under infrared light
Most Read NewsView all posts
Imo records 68% drop in immunisation rate -WHO
Immunisation rate in Imo State has dropped by 68 per cent, a report by the World Health Organisation has indicated. Dr Stella Ukaegbu, the Coordinator, Primary
Security agencies begin Operation Show of Force in Imo
Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri The police, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Immigration Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Department
Workplace and human resources counselling
By Akintola Benson-Oke THE administration of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Governor of Lagos State has since realised that, in order to deliver effective and efficient service
Group moves to break PDP, sets up parallel secretariat
By Dapo Akinrefon & Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was yesterday headed for a fresh crisis, following the emergence of a splinter group, christened
Politics: The tax bill that looks like it's about to become law would strike a blow to a fundamental part of Obamacare
Politics The tax bill that looks like it's about to become law would strike a blow to a fundamental part of Obamacare Published: 33 minutes ago ,
Most Watched Movies
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>