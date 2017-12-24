Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Fayose to release petrol in Govt Fuel Dump to public



To reduce the effects of the current fuel scarcity in Ekiti State, the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed that 80 percent of the petrol in the Government Fuel Dump released to two petrol stations in Ado Ekiti, to be sold to the public at the control price of N145 per litre.

Black Market Sellers waiting for Customers along Aba Road in Port Harcourt weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

The governor, who made this known through his verified Twitter Handle said “The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres.”

He said; “I cannot be keeping fuel in the govt house dump while our people keep suffering.

“I have asked them to pump out 80% of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at the control price of N145.

“I am going to town to locate the two petrol stations where the petrol will be sold.”

The governor lamented the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the petrol scarcity.

He said “the APC led federal government has turned the joy of Nigerians to groaning. People can not travel to meet their families because of the wickedness of this APC government.

“This hardship is too much for Nigerians to bear at this time and it is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have solution to the fuel scarcity.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 15:06:00 Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

The U.S. government, through its embassy in Monrovia, has warned of possible violence before or after Tuesday’s presidential run-off elections in Liberia. In a statement on

0 News 24/12/2017 15:40:00 ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, cannot afford a washing machine and sleeps on the floor in a friend’s place after suffering a dip in fortunes. The

0 News 24/12/2017 12:59:00 Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Former national goalkeeper Peter Rufai has urged Super Eagles players not to be discouraged by Nigeria’s latest FIFA rankings as they prepare for Russia 2018. Super

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:11:00 Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

 Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera 

0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:58:00 Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump

Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:18:00 Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

0 Videos 05/01/2017 21:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 22:38:00 2018 World Cup:England to play Eagles in Wembley

2018 World Cup:England to play Eagles in Wembley

England  have lined up a Wembley friendly against  Nigeria  as part of their World Cup preparations. The Super Eagles will be one of two opponents for

0 News 22/12/2017 15:54:00 Tech: Brands have found a new secret weapon to hit viral gold – their lawyers

Tech: Brands have found a new secret weapon to hit viral gold – their lawyers

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 01:38:00 Seriake Dickson: Bayelsa State Governor presents 2018 Appropriation Bill

Seriake Dickson: Bayelsa State Governor presents 2018 Appropriation Bill

Seriake Dickson Bayelsa State Governor presents 2018 Appropriation Bill The Bill will focus mainly on the consolidation and completion of ongoing projects in the state. Published: 07:38 Obalolu Davies play

0 News 20/12/2017 11:37:00 DPR advises motorists against panic buying of petrol

DPR advises motorists against panic buying of petrol

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has advised motorists to desist from panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

0 News 19/12/2017 08:42:00 Sacked Kogi senator speaks on Court of Appeal ruling

Sacked Kogi senator speaks on Court of Appeal ruling

- Senator Atai Aidoko speaking on Court of Appeal's ruling, said his seat was not at any time declared vacant- The Court of Appeal in

0 News 18/12/2017 09:11:00 Kannywood: Abubuwa 5 da ya faru a masana'antar kannywood cikin 2017

Kannywood: Abubuwa 5 da ya faru a masana'antar kannywood cikin 2017

'); }else{

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron