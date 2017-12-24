Davido, Olamide, KSA, Ayuba, others brace up as One Lagos Fiesta begins

Top a-list artistes, including multi award winning artistes, Davido, Olamide, King Sunny Ade and other music stars are set to grace the stage across five different locations to thrill fun seekers as the flagship yuletide revue of the Lagos State Government, also known as One Lagos Fiesta (OLF) takes off Sunday evening.

L-R: Afro Musician, Muma Gee; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Mrs. Kofoworola Awobamise; Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde; Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwason; Fuji Musician, Adewale Ayuba; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Folarin Adeyemi; Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna and Project Director, Video Documentary Lagos, PENRESA, Sarah Evans during a press conference on the 2017 One Lagos Fiesta at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, December 15, 2017.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwanson in a statement also listed Adewale Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, Humble Smith, Small Doctor, Ras Kimono, Pasuma, Osupa, among the star studded artistes already lined up for this year’s Fiesta.

She said the eight days non-stop Fiesta will hold in five different designated centres simultaneously, including Ikeja (Agege Stadium), Badagry (Badagry Grammar School), Ikorodu (Ikorodu Town Hall), Lagos Island (Bar Beach) and Epe (Epe-Marina Beachfront), while the cross over night of December 31st into the New Year will hold at Eko Atlantic City.

Tagged See, Feel and Explore Lagos, Giwanson said the One Lagos Fiesta will round off the year 2017 and usher Lagosians into a New Year with arguably the biggest and the largest celebration in Nigeria with a record of 10million people in attendance.

According to her, the OLF turn the five divisions of Lagos into a tourist destination for 8 days non-stop showcasing not less than 40 concerts all together across the city of Lagos while developing the local economy of these areas thereby making it self-sustaining during the festive period and after.

Giwanson assured residents that adequate preparations have been made to guarantee safety and security of participants at the Fiesta, while traffic management officials have also been mobilised to ensure free flow of traffic throughout the course of the eight days event.

She explained that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command and other related agencies have been fully briefed on preventing any chaos or break down of law and order.

