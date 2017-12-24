Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Davido, Olamide, KSA, Ayuba, others brace up as One Lagos Fiesta begins



Top a-list artistes, including multi award winning artistes, Davido, Olamide, King Sunny Ade and other music stars are set to grace the stage across five different locations to thrill fun seekers as the flagship yuletide revue of the Lagos State Government, also known as One Lagos Fiesta (OLF) takes off Sunday evening.

L-R: Afro Musician, Muma Gee; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Mrs. Kofoworola Awobamise; Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde; Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwason; Fuji Musician, Adewale Ayuba; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Folarin Adeyemi; Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna and Project Director, Video Documentary Lagos, PENRESA, Sarah Evans during a press conference on the 2017 One Lagos Fiesta at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, December 15, 2017.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwanson in a statement also listed Adewale Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, Humble Smith, Small Doctor, Ras Kimono, Pasuma, Osupa, among the star studded artistes already lined up for this year’s Fiesta.

She said the eight days non-stop Fiesta will hold in five different designated centres simultaneously, including Ikeja (Agege Stadium), Badagry (Badagry Grammar School), Ikorodu (Ikorodu Town Hall), Lagos Island (Bar Beach) and Epe (Epe-Marina Beachfront), while the cross over night of December 31st into the New Year will hold at Eko Atlantic City.

Tagged See, Feel and Explore Lagos, Giwanson said the One Lagos Fiesta will round off the year 2017 and usher Lagosians into a New Year with arguably the biggest and the largest celebration in Nigeria with a record of 10million people in attendance.

According to her, the OLF turn the five divisions of Lagos into a tourist destination for 8 days non-stop showcasing not less than 40 concerts all together across the city of Lagos while developing the local economy of these areas thereby making it self-sustaining during the festive period and after.

Giwanson assured residents that adequate preparations have been made to guarantee safety and security of participants at the Fiesta, while traffic management officials have also been mobilised to ensure free flow of traffic throughout the course of the eight days event.

She explained that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command and other related agencies have been fully briefed on preventing any chaos or break down of law and order.

The OLF, she said was specially designed to turn the five divisions of Lagos into a tourist destination for 8 days non-stop showcasing not less than 40 concerts all together across the city of Lagos while developing the local economy of these areas thereby making it self-sustaining during the festive period and after.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 15:06:00 Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

The U.S. government, through its embassy in Monrovia, has warned of possible violence before or after Tuesday’s presidential run-off elections in Liberia. In a statement on

0 News 24/12/2017 15:40:00 ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, cannot afford a washing machine and sleeps on the floor in a friend’s place after suffering a dip in fortunes. The

0 News 24/12/2017 12:59:00 Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Former national goalkeeper Peter Rufai has urged Super Eagles players not to be discouraged by Nigeria’s latest FIFA rankings as they prepare for Russia 2018. Super

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 22/01/2017 20:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:23:00 Optical illusion china

Optical illusion china

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:09:00 Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:11:00 Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

 Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera 

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:30:00 A pastor caught in the act � pants down

A pastor caught in the act � pants down



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2017 21:07:00 Retail investors are backbone of our market — Olatokunbo

Retail investors are backbone of our market — Olatokunbo

Alhaji, Gbadebo Olatokunbo, former National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Shareholders Solidarity Association of Nigeria, NSSA, in this interview with Financial Vanguard, spoke on issues affecting the

0 News 21/12/2017 05:16:00 Hip-Hop Year Review: 5 defining moments of Nigerian Hip-Hop in 2017

Hip-Hop Year Review: 5 defining moments of Nigerian Hip-Hop in 2017

'); }else{

0 News 22/12/2017 20:13:00 Umahi proposes N208bn budget for 2018

Umahi proposes N208bn budget for 2018

Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has proposed the sum of N208.332 bn budget for 2018 fiscal year as against the N127.233bn approved for

0 News 20/12/2017 01:57:00 Deadly Kidnappers arrested with AK47 Rifles 

Deadly Kidnappers arrested with AK47 Rifles 

18/12/17: Arrest Of Deadly Kidnappers Operating Within Jere/Katari Axis Of the Abuja-Kaduna express Way and Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State and Recovery Of 2 AK47

0 News 21/12/2017 08:18:00 Senate postpones deliberation on FG’s plan to withdraw $1bn for Boko Haram fight, others

Senate postpones deliberation on FG’s plan to withdraw $1bn for Boko Haram fight, others

The Senate on Thursday postponed deliberation on the proposed withdrawal of $1bn from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government to fight insurgency and

0 News 19/12/2017 20:26:00 Govs split over approval of $1bn to fight Boko Haram

Govs split over approval of $1bn to fight Boko Haram

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Omeiza Ajayi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Egufe Yafugborhi •32 govs were party to decision — Yari, NGF chair•I wasn’t there — Fayose; 16 Ekiti

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron