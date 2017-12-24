Davido, Olamide, KSA, Ayuba, others brace up as One Lagos Fiesta begins

Top a-list artistes, including multi award winning artistes, Davido, Olamide, King Sunny Ade and other music stars are set to grace the stage across five different locations to thrill fun seekers as the flagship yuletide revue of the Lagos State Government, also known as One Lagos Fiesta (OLF) takes off Sunday evening.
Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwanson in a statement also listed Adewale Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, Humble Smith, Small Doctor, Ras Kimono, Pasuma, Osupa, among the star studded artistes already lined up for this year’s Fiesta.
She said the eight days non-stop Fiesta will hold in five different designated centres simultaneously, including Ikeja (Agege Stadium), Badagry (Badagry Grammar School), Ikorodu (Ikorodu Town Hall), Lagos Island (Bar Beach) and Epe (Epe-Marina Beachfront), while the cross over night of December 31st into the New Year will hold at Eko Atlantic City.
Tagged See, Feel and Explore Lagos, Giwanson said the One Lagos Fiesta will round off the year 2017 and usher Lagosians into a New Year with arguably the biggest and the largest celebration in Nigeria with a record of 10million people in attendance.
According to her, the OLF turn the five divisions of Lagos into a tourist destination for 8 days non-stop showcasing not less than 40 concerts all together across the city of Lagos while developing the local economy of these areas thereby making it self-sustaining during the festive period and after.
Giwanson assured residents that adequate preparations have been made to guarantee safety and security of participants at the Fiesta, while traffic management officials have also been mobilised to ensure free flow of traffic throughout the course of the eight days event.
She explained that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command and other related agencies have been fully briefed on preventing any chaos or break down of law and order.
The OLF, she said was specially designed to turn the five divisions of Lagos into a tourist destination for 8 days non-stop showcasing not less than 40 concerts all together across the city of Lagos while developing the local economy of these areas thereby making it self-sustaining during the festive period and after.
Related Articles
Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence
The U.S. government, through its embassy in Monrovia, has warned of possible violence before or after Tuesday’s presidential run-off elections in Liberia. In a statement on
ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor
Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, cannot afford a washing machine and sleeps on the floor in a friend’s place after suffering a dip in fortunes. The
Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles
Former national goalkeeper Peter Rufai has urged Super Eagles players not to be discouraged by Nigeria’s latest FIFA rankings as they prepare for Russia 2018. Super
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States
Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed
Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the
Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket
Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera
Most Read NewsView all posts
Retail investors are backbone of our market — Olatokunbo
Alhaji, Gbadebo Olatokunbo, former National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Shareholders Solidarity Association of Nigeria, NSSA, in this interview with Financial Vanguard, spoke on issues affecting the
Umahi proposes N208bn budget for 2018
Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has proposed the sum of N208.332 bn budget for 2018 fiscal year as against the N127.233bn approved for
Deadly Kidnappers arrested with AK47 Rifles
18/12/17: Arrest Of Deadly Kidnappers Operating Within Jere/Katari Axis Of the Abuja-Kaduna express Way and Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State and Recovery Of 2 AK47
Senate postpones deliberation on FG’s plan to withdraw $1bn for Boko Haram fight, others
The Senate on Thursday postponed deliberation on the proposed withdrawal of $1bn from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government to fight insurgency and
Govs split over approval of $1bn to fight Boko Haram
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Omeiza Ajayi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Egufe Yafugborhi •32 govs were party to decision — Yari, NGF chair•I wasn’t there — Fayose; 16 Ekiti
Most Watched Movies
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>