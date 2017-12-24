Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Fuel diversion: President Buhari orders security agencies to beef up surveillance



Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to beef up surveillance and enforce distribution of petroleum products to the intended destinations.

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, said this while briefing newsmen on steps the government had taken to ease persistent fuel diversions around the country.

According to Baru, he had briefed the President on issues surrounding the fuel situation, including marketers diverting the product and selling above the cap of N145.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that we contain the situation. What I can assure is that Mr. President has already responded as part of the discussion we had yesterday.

“On his Twitter handle, Mr President has indicated that parts of our discussions was to get the regulatory and security agencies to beef up their surveillance and enforcement of distribution of products.

“Part of my briefing to him was that there is still significant hoarding and diversion where trucks that are loaded to supply products to specific stations get diverted elsewhere as well as smuggled out of the country.

“Mr President’s immediate response was to direct the boarder agencies as well as internally, the security and regulatory agencies to ensure that all trucks that are loading deliver to the stations they are meant to deliver.’’

Baru, while fielding questions assured Nigerians that petroleum product was available, adding that in spite of high landing costs, the price of petrol would not increase.

“We need the people to understand that we have products but the issue of diversion, smuggling, profiteering have been brought to the fore.

“Appropriate sanctions would be meted out. Price would not increase despite landing costs of fuel. The landing cost goes with the Cost Insurance Freight (CIF) price of petrol.

“As of Friday, the CIF price was in the neighborhood of 620 dollars per metric tonne with the official exchange rate of N305 to the dollar, the loading cost should be N171.40 per litre.

“I urge marketers to do what they were doing before which is selling below the cap of N139 to N145 per liter. If the landing costs is N171 and we sell to marketers at N133.28, they still have profit.

“I urge them to make the lives of Nigerians more comfortable. There would be no price increase of petrol,’’ he reiterated.

He said the queues would disappear in two days maximum as about 13 vessels were presently discharging petroleum products at various seaports across the country.

He said the vessels had a total of 650 million litres, more vessels were expected to berth before the end of the week.

“Hence, the Navy, NIMASSA , Customs and all stakeholders have been directed by the Federal Government to expedite clearance and anchorage services to facilitate speedy products transfers to various depots.

“In addition to regular supply circle, NNPC has programmed the delivery of additional 300 million litres in December 2017 to January 2018 to beef up national reserve to 45 million litres per day,’’’ he said.
He said the Department of Petroleum Resources, Petroleum Equalisation Fund and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency have scaled up monitoring activities to ensure seamless and compliant loading and dispensing of petrol nationwide.

In addition to these measures, Baru said the Kaduna Petrochemical Refining Company supplied one million litres daily and in all contributed about 16 million litres while the Port Harcourt Refinery supplied 2.8 million daily and 45 million litres in total since the crisis began.

He said that with the appreciated all stakeholders and urged Nigerian to stop patronising black marketers as adequate products were available to serve all.

Commenting on allegation by marketers that government wants to increase the pump price due to the high Landing cost, he described it as false.

Baru went round various filling stations in Abuja and interfaced with motorists and station managers, urging for calm and assuring that an end was in sight to the long queues. (NAN)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 15:06:00 Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

The U.S. government, through its embassy in Monrovia, has warned of possible violence before or after Tuesday’s presidential run-off elections in Liberia. In a statement on

0 News 24/12/2017 15:40:00 ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, cannot afford a washing machine and sleeps on the floor in a friend’s place after suffering a dip in fortunes. The

0 News 24/12/2017 12:59:00 Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Former national goalkeeper Peter Rufai has urged Super Eagles players not to be discouraged by Nigeria’s latest FIFA rankings as they prepare for Russia 2018. Super

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 03/03/2017 03:58:00 Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 07/10/2017 05:33:00 "The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 22:33:00 70-year-old arrested with 1,000kg of marijuana in Benue

70-year-old arrested with 1,000kg of marijuana in Benue

By Peter Duru MAKURDI—A 70-year-old man, Adzua Kwagah, has been arrested by men of Benue State Police Command for being in possession of over 1,000 kilogrammes

0 News 23/12/2017 22:28:00 Bleak Xmas: Chaos amid petrol scarcity

Bleak Xmas: Chaos amid petrol scarcity

…shortage may linger till Q1, 2018 …As power outage persists, Nigerians besiege cashless ATMs…Intending travelers stranded at motor parks By Udeme Akpan,  Michael Eboh and Omeiza Ajayi This

0 News 20/12/2017 07:54:00 Exclude 13% derivation fund from $1bn ECA deduction, Bayelsa gov tells FG 

Exclude 13% derivation fund from $1bn ECA deduction, Bayelsa gov tells FG 

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja  The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has called on the Federal Government to exclude the 13 percent derivation funds accruable to

0 News 19/12/2017 13:06:00 Commonwealth Games Trials: Delta para-table tennis coach commend players’ performance

Commonwealth Games Trials: Delta para-table tennis coach commend players’ performance

Femi Oke, Delta’s Head Coach at the 2017 National Table Tennis Championships/Commonwealth Selection Trials, on Tuesday praised members of the state team to the event

0 News 23/12/2017 03:58:00 BUA has been ordered to leave and stop mining by the Federal Government

BUA has been ordered to leave and stop mining by the Federal Government

FG orders BUA to vacate and stop mining on disputed Mines site Federal Government has directed the Management of BUA Group to vacate and stop mining

0 News 20/12/2017 17:31:00 Politics: New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush to be dismissed from White House beat after suspension

Politics: New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush to be dismissed from White House beat after suspension

'); }else{

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron