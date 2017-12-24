Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Ebohon is new president of artists’ guild



Sam Ebohon has been elected as the new president of Guild of Professional Fine Artists (GFA). Ebohon emerged the fourth president during the guild’s sixth convention, held at GFA Secretariat, NCAC Annex, National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos few days ago.

*Sam Ebohon

Other elected members of the executive include Vice-President, Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearse; General Secretary, Nobert Okpu; Financial Secretary,  Osagie Aimufia; and Social Director, Bimbo Adenugba.

Duke Asidere contested against Ebohon as president while Lekan Onabanjo and Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearce opposed each other for the post of the vice-president.

In his acceptance speech, Ebohon traced his membership to the early years of GFA and requested support of the general members. “I joined this association at inception and over the years, it has survived through our dedication and passion,” Ebohon said.

“The election this year has given a pointer to the fire that burns inside us and it is very encouraging.”

Despite what he assessed as the gains of GFA, he cautioned that “we all agree there is much more we can do and achieve. I offer my sincere gratitude to all who believed in my ability to lead. Without you, this experience wouldn’t have been possible.

“As much as I appreciate this opportunity before me, the greatest reward is that we can all work together to achieve the sole aim of rekindling our fellowship for the good of the association.”

