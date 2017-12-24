Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

A lady inspired Comforti, my new album – Lasisi



Acclaimed performance poet, Akeem Lasisi, is set to release another album titled Comforti. This is coming three years after Udeme, his album whose title track combines romance with political satire.

*Akeem Lasisi

Comforti, the poet says, is a celebration of African sounds in the forms of poetry, songs, and beats. He hopes it will justify the gap between it and Udeme. “Although I did not release any full album in the last three years, my poetry life has always been active.  Regularly, I have been producing singles, videos and audios. For instance, it is during the period that I produced videos like Asabi Alakara (off Wonderland/Eleleture album) and the yet-to-be-released House of Memory for Prince Yemisi Shyllon.”

According to Lasisi, “the audios and videos of Onarebu, Jantolo and Mo ri e Lookan’ which are part of Comforti, were also produced in the last three years. These are excluding performances in different parts of the country.  But very important is the fact that Kabir Alabi and I also worked on what I regard as a major multi-genre book titled Phenomenal Lagos, which celebrates 50 iconic monuments in Lagos State as part of its 50th anniversary as celebrated by the state government and other stakeholders. Phenomenal Lagos is about photographs, stories and poems centering on the monuments.”

He adds that audio work on Phenomenal Lagos is also being concluded.

“This is evident in the fact that two of the tracks of Phenomenal Lagos are included in Comforti. This is to give listeners a taste of the bumper Lagos poetry to come. The tracks so brought forward are titled BRT and Three Wise Men. So, you can see that the fact that I have not released any major album since 2014 does not mean that I have been idle.”

The new album comprises 10 tracks, making it the biggest of Lasisi’s albums. While Eleleture has six tracks, Udeme has five. Some of the other tracks in the new offering are Isabela, Jantolo, Deadlock and His Signature is Bold and Everywhere, for the late artist, culture promoter and Minister of Planning, Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi.

