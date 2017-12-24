The son of Stephen Osita Osadebe: An unusual interview by journalists on a wild goose chase

By OSA AMADI

As a journalist, whenever a big story broke out, one of your biggest expectations is to write a big story about the big story, especially when the big story broke out in your beat. So it was when the story of the death of the highlife music maestro, Chief Osita Osadebe broke out. We tore the internet, the libraries, and films into pieces, gathering all available information about the indomitable King of highlife music. We also made several calls to several sources and contacts, trying to locate someone who may be close to the chief, so as to get an exclusive interview from him.

Suddenly, someone phoned and said he had located the son of Chief Osita Osadebe, who is also a musician. I became excited, and spent the whole night drafting the questions I would throw to him during the interview. Early the following day, I had some visitors. When I sat down with them, I realised that they too were journalists looking for information concerning the death of the Ezeafulukwe of Atani. The first question they put to me was, “sir, are you Amadi Osadebe?” I said yes. Then they asked me another question, “Are you a musician, sir?” I answered “yes, a highlife musician.” They exchanged glances amongst themselves as treasure hunters who had found gold.

As they were setting up their tape recorders, I rolled my TCM-40DV Voice-Operated Recording Sony cassette. The interview proceeded:

Sir, could you please give us a brief history of yourself and of your music career?

I am Amadi Osadede. As youths, my friends and I constructed locally made guitars and practised so vigorously with the instruments. When I discovered I was not making any headway, I decided to go and study music at the famous Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. I graduated from the university in 1994 and came to Lagos. Apart from my musical ambition, I was also interested in writing. I taught myself to write from 1986 through keeping of journals about everything that happened around me, even before I went to the university.

Sir, you are a highlife musician, and you said you have composed a number of songs. Have you waxed any of those songs?

Yes I have waxed some of my songs. Very soon, I will release just two tracks out of over thirty songs I have written. And I believe God who gave me the talents that those two tracks will make some impact.

What are the titles of those songs?

I am proud to be a Nigerian

You are proud to be a Nigerian?

Yes, I am. Are you not proud to be a Nigerian?

Sir, we are supposed to be asking the questions.

Sorry. But I am also a journalist (laughter). Honestly, I am proud of this country. Nigeria is a very great country. Do not mind that the country had the misfortune of being devastated by some bandits who called themselves leaders. But I believe things will change. However, we have to be very watchful. The day the children of God were going to worship and give thanks to God, the devil followed them, and that was what caused all the problems for Job.

Are you also a Pastor?

Well, every musician worth his salt is also a prophet.

Sir, the big question that brought us here is this: Are you the son of the late highlife maestro, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe?

Why do you say he is late? He has gone to the Lord earlier than you and me. We are the people who are late. He has finished his job early, and perfectly too, and has been triumphantly called back home. Besides, when they mention Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Isaac Newton, Thomas Edison, Galileo, Copernicus and many such others, do they attach “late” to their names? No, it’s those who have given nothing to the society that are late, whether dead or alive.

The big question, sir.

Well, yes, Chief Osita Osadebe is my father. In fact, I have two great Dads. One is a lawyer. He got recommendations for appointment as a high court judge before he died on March 2, 1993. The other one is the incontrovertible king, the Ezeafulukwe of Atani, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe.

Two dads? How is that possible?

You have not read Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki. When I was born in 1963, my father named me Osadebe and sort of adopted me to the Highlife maestro because he loved him and his music so much. Now Osita Osadebe became Agum or Nnam Ukwu (my big father) according to tradition in Igboland. So in that sense, Chief Osita Osadebe is my father. I have the greatest fortune of having two great fathers. One was a musician, the other, a lawyer. I decided, or rather, providence egged me on to become a highlife musician. And I am going to take over from Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe.

This is very interesting. Now, sir, how are you sure you are going to take over from the Consistent King of Highlife? You are yet to release any album.

O ye men of little faith! Well, journalists are so empirical that they hardly see beyond the physical. Don’t you understand? Majek Fashek did not emerge until Bob Marley was dead. Lucky Dube did not emerge until Peter Tosh was dead. Now do you not hear the close affinities between the voice quality and the music of Majek and Marley, even their names? On the other hand, do you not hear the close connection between Peter Tosh and Lucky Dube? Open your eyes, my friend.

What about Chief Osita Osadebe’s shoes? Are they not going to be too big for you?

Was Marley’s shoes too big for Majek, or Tosh’s too big for Dube? Besides, I am not going to be wearing any other person’s shoes. God has designed my own shoes, and they are going to fit me perfectly. I am not even sure I am going to sound like the Chief. I love him and his music so much. But there is a musician I love more than Osadebe. He is Dr. Sir Warrior of the great Oriental Brothers. The other one is my brother, Godwin Kabaka Opara. He needs no introduction, does he? He is my brother. I have even rehearsed some of my songs with him long time ago. Sir Warrior is also related to me. I am from Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala, and Dr. Sir Warrior’s maternal home is Imerienwe. My music is going to be new hybrid form, because I drew my inspirations from diverse sources.

Sir, you have other siblings. One of them who reside in USA is also a highlife musician and sounds exactly like your father. Are you going to contend for the crown?

I have no brother who lives in USA. I have five other brothers. One is dead, another one is in South Africa, and the other three are here in Nigeria.

(They exchange glances again, this time, ominous)

You are therefore not a blood son of Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe

I told you so.

They sighed, stood up, and left angrily. When I played back my own tape recorder, I knew I had a fantastic story. You have just read the story!