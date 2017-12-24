In the spirit of Christmas, wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has donated food items to Christians in Abuja. The items were donated at ECWA church, Garki.

Aisha Buhari donates food items for Christmas

Mrs. Buhari was represented by wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Gimbiya Dogara, who was accompanied by Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau state.

The items donated include rice, macaroni, spaghetti, noodles, semolina and other assorted items.

The items were received by representatives of the church, led by CAN Chairman FCT, Rev. Samson Jonah and that of the North Central, Rev. Dr. Israel Akanji.