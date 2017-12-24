Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor



Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, cannot afford a washing machine and sleeps on the floor in a friend’s place after suffering a dip in fortunes.

The Ivory Coast’s former player pocketed millions of pounds per year while plying his trade in England, but in a bare-all and heart-wrenching interview with The Mirror, the 34-year-old revealed he had been pushed to the brink of suicide.

Apart from sleeping on the floor of a friend’s home, Eboue – who also played for Galatasaray and Sunderland, claimed he dodges court ­bailiffs on a daily basis.

How did Eboue’s fortune changed? The right back, who is currently unable to play football because of ill-health, lost all his assets to his wife Aurelie after a divorce battle.

He was ordered by a judge to transfer his home to Aurelie, so the former Arsenal defender has since hidden from bailiffs for three weeks.

“I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister. I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come.” Eboue told The Mirror.

“Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.”

To add to his woes, the 34-year-old has not seen his children since June. Not to mention the fact that his grandfather Amadou Bertin, who raised him throughout his life, died in October.

Eboue spoke about being naive and has warned other young African footballers to learn from the mistakes he made:

“I look back and say ­’Emmanuel, you have been naive… why didn’t you think about that before?’ It is hard. Very, very hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.” Eboue said.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign.

“She is my wife. The problems with FIFA were because of people advising me. People who are supposed to care. But it was because of them FIFA banned me.”

(Visited 6,095 times, 1,940 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 15:06:00 Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

Liberia’s election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence

The U.S. government, through its embassy in Monrovia, has warned of possible violence before or after Tuesday’s presidential run-off elections in Liberia. In a statement on

0 News 24/12/2017 15:40:00 ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

ICYMI: Ex-Arsenal player, Emmanuel Eboue is broke, sleeps on a friend’s floor

Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, cannot afford a washing machine and sleeps on the floor in a friend’s place after suffering a dip in fortunes. The

0 News 24/12/2017 12:59:00 Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Focus on world cup not FIFA ranking, Rufai charges Eagles

Former national goalkeeper Peter Rufai has urged Super Eagles players not to be discouraged by Nigeria’s latest FIFA rankings as they prepare for Russia 2018. Super

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 05:33:00 "The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and

0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 12:11:00 NAHCO Truck Damages Air Peace Aircraft At Lagos Airport

NAHCO Truck Damages Air Peace Aircraft At Lagos Airport

A Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc truck damaged an Air Peace Boeing 737 aircraft at the airside of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

0 News 18/12/2017 22:55:00 Apapa gridlock: ‘Kirikiri under siege by trailer drivers’

Apapa gridlock: ‘Kirikiri under siege by trailer drivers’

Lagos—A community leader, in Lagos State, Chief Babalola Shabi, has called on the Federal Government to urgently tackle gridlock in Apapa to save Lagos State

0 News 19/12/2017 20:34:00 CHINI unveil plans for Creativity Week 2018

CHINI unveil plans for Creativity Week 2018

By Destiny Eseaga The Managing Director of CHINI Africa and Cannes Lions Advertising Representative in Nigeria, Nnamdi Ndu has said that all is set for the

0 News 20/12/2017 02:17:00 Young Nigerians: What millennials were up to in 2017

Young Nigerians: What millennials were up to in 2017

Young Nigerians What millennials were up to in 2017 This is an overview of what Nigerian millennials were doing in 2017. Published: 1 minute ago Ayomide O.

0 News 24/12/2017 11:23:00 New party AGA threatens to unseat Buhari, zones presidency to North, S/East

New party AGA threatens to unseat Buhari, zones presidency to North, S/East

Newly registered political party, All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has threatened to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections. The party said it plans to

0 News 18/12/2017 16:42:00 Fitness and Weight Loss: What are 'fat balls'—and can they help you lose weight?

Fitness and Weight Loss: What are 'fat balls'—and can they help you lose weight?

'); }else{

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron