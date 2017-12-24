Accion MfB disburses N17.5bn, to open 80 new branches

By Providence Emmanuel
ACCION Microfinance Bank, AMfB, said it disbursed N17.5billion from January to November 2017.
Meanwhile the bank is set to expand its branch network by 80 new branches in the next four years. The bank has also promised to deepen financial inclusion in the coming year noting that about 53,238 customers benefited from the disbursement.
Speaking at the bank’s Customer Forum in Lagos, Managing Director, AMfB, Mr. Taiwo Joda, said that the bank would be opening 80 more branches in existing states and new ones to have a footprint in the North and FCT. This would cover the whole federation by 2022 as part of its mandate.
He added that the bank would be introducing new products that would address specific needs of its customers and continue to invest in IT infrastructure to ensure that all services touch points are reliable. Joda said, “Our mandate is to surpass your expectations in 2018 and beyond with a lot of packages such as the launch of new code for AmfB, among others.
“Whatever Accion would become, it is because of the foundation laid by Ms Bunmi Lawwson and her dedicated management staff that worked with her in the last 10 years. By the grace of God, in 2018, we are going to open 80 more branches because we have the system, we have the resources.”
Outgoing Managing Director, Lawwson, said that the bank which commenced operations in 2007 with one branch and 18 staff have grown to become a National MfB from 2,531 customers to 165,000 as at November 2017. “We are setting out to serve our customers better. The first thing is to multiply the available channels that our customers can receive services through technology.
We are going to deploy a lot of technological changes, they are going to use their USSD code, we are going to make the digits easy to recall by introducing a new USSD code for our customers to be able to do businesses on their internet platform, transfer and receive money both within and outside the country.”
