We Can No Longer Laugh With Buhari -Governor Nasir ElRufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted that he and some other people he did not name can no longer be laughing with President Muhammadu Buhari as they were doing when they were in opposition.
He said in those days, he and others would be laughing and rolling on the floor of Buhari’s living room.
The governor who apparently was talking about the funny aspect of the President spoke in a documentary, “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the President’s media team.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, made excerpts of the interviews in the documentary, meant to show the other side of Buhari, available on his Facebook page on Sunday.
“When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his (Buhari’s) living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now,” Adesina quoted El-Rufai as saying in the documentary.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was also quoted as confirming that Buhari cracks jokes and still keeps a straight face.
“He gives you things to do and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you… And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face,” Osinbajo said.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said she wished Nigerians know Buhari’s “softer side.”
“How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them,” she said.
Ogun State Governor, Ibikunke Amosun, who is an ally of the President described him as a “reformed democrat.”
“I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat,” the governor said.
On his part, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said, “He gave me some priority projects: Mokwa/Jebba road, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, and Second Niger Bridge… He never appends his signature to anything, unless you’ve explained, and he understands it.”
The documentary is billed to be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority on Sunday and Monday at 8 pm and on Channels Television on Monday.
Related Articles
Celebrating Christmas amid fuel scarcity
Eze Onyekpere Fellow Nigerians, we are celebrating Christmas and fuel scarcity at the same time. Yes, we are celebrating fuel scarcity because it seems we enjoy
Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola
Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday that the state collected the sum of N121.6bn as statutory allocation and other earnings
Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas
Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Senator representing the Lagos East
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
[Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode
by Mcadioh 31 mins ago0 DMW’s Official disc jockey DJ ECool is here with the visuals to his smash single released a while back titled
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: EFCC files fraud charge against Innoson
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed a fraud charge against Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, alias Innoson, his company Innoson Nigeria Limited and his brother
Kano governor’s daughter Fatima gushes over husband as they celebrate 1 year wedding anniversary
- Kano state governor's daughter Fatima Ganduje and husband Idris Abolaji celebrate one year wedding anniversary- Fatima gushes about her man on social media- The
Togo: ‘Why Buhari must intervene now’
BY CHARLES KUMOLU CONCERNED about the political crisis in Togo, a pressure group, Citoyen Liberte, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in order to
Magistrate court arraigns MAPOLY students for unlawful assault, vandalisation, others
- A magistrate court in Abeokuta has arraigned 17 students from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic for taking part in a violent protest tagged ‘black week'- The
4 reasons why interpersonal relationships among employees are very important
Interpersonal relationship refers to the association between individuals who work in the same organization, and are important for a variety of reasons.In order to give
Most Watched Movies
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Post Your Comment below: >>